Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann will again host the annual Candidates’ Night in Bethany Beach this year, ahead of the Sept. 12 election for four seats on the seven-member town council. There are five candidates — four incumbents, who are all full-time residents, and one challenger, a part-time resident.
The Candidates’ Night event will take place on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., and will be live-streamed, with no in-person audience this year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Additional details will be announced prior to the event.
This year’s council candidates are challenger Russell Evans, and incumbents Faith Denault, R. Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer.
Voting will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, for in-person voting. This year, all property owners will be receiving an affidavit in the mail to request an absentee ballot if they wish to vote by mail instead. Property owners are automatically registered to vote in town elections. Residents who are not property owners are generally eligible to vote but must have registered with the Town at least 30 days ahead of the election and can then request an affidavit.
Details on voter registration requirements and the Sept. 12 election are online at http://www.townofbethanybeach.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=581. Information on the absentee balloting process is also available on the Town website at https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/156/Absentee-Ballot-Information. For more information, contact town hall.