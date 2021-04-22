The Town of Bethany Beach has added some “teeth” to its existing policy against digging large holes on the beach. On a unanimous vote at the Bethany Beach Town Council’s regular meeting on April 16, the council made official a limit on the size of holes that can be dug on the beach, at no more than 1 foot deep and 2 feet across.
The restriction is aimed at addressing safety concerns when large holes don’t get filled in before beachgoers leave the beach, making them a hazard for others — potentially a fatal one.
The amendment to Chapter 223, Article II, and to Chapter 1, Article 1, of the town code was brought to the Town’s Charter & Ordinance Review Committee by Assistant Town Manager John Apple, who said the safety concerns had been seen firsthand in recent years, with code-enforcement employees walking the beach.
“Over the course of the last two or three years, since the code-enforcement guys have been walking the beach, it has been brought to our attention a little bit more,” Apple said, saying that the firsthand reports had been relayed to him, raising concerns about the issue of safety.
“There have been a few negative instances in the last few years, including in Ocean City a few years ago, where a large hole was dug and young lady fell asleep in the hole, and the beach cleaning equipment came across, covered her up, and she died of asphyxiation,” Apple explained.
Ashley O’Connor, 30, of Plano, Texas, died on July 31, 2017, sometime after 2 a.m., when her parents saw her walking on the Ocean City beach. A beachgoer discovered her body the following morning, after the town’s “beach sweeper” had cleaned that section of the beach. The hole O’Connor was found in was about 3.5 feet deep and 6 feet wide, according to police reports, and she was found in a seated position about 1.5 feet under the sand.
O’Connor’s death was ruled accidental, but her family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Town of Ocean City, alleging “gross negligence” in the operation of the beach sweeper, which they allege ran over O’Connor twice. Judicial action in the suit has been delayed by COVID-19, and the parties this March requested a 90-day extension to deadlines in the case.
While Ocean City lifeguards have been among the many lifeguards who have long urged people to fill in, or not dig, large holes on the beach, O’Connor’s death and the subsequent lawsuit pushed the Town of Ocean City to make that an official rule.
“Since then, Ocean City has put into place their own ordinance related to digging holes and leaving the holes as you’re leaving the beach, which is now prohibited in Ocean City,” Apple told the town council on April 16.
While there is no rule against digging large holes on Delaware State Parks beaches, the issue has come up before in other local beach towns. In a 2012 incident in Rehoboth Beach, a young man digging a tunnel between two holes had the tunnel collapse on him, trapping him and necessitating the use of CPR to revive him once he was extricated. An incident in Dewey Beach reportedly involved a hole deep enough that only the victim’s feet were visible after the collapse, though that victim, too was rescued.
Those incidents, and others, have led most local beach towns to at least ask beachgoers to fill in holes before they leave the beach and not to dig very large holes. In Bethany Beach, that has been the practice for a number of years, and the prohibition appears in the town’s official beach and boardwalk rules and regulations, though it hasn’t been enforced under town code.
Now, it will be, with Bethany Beach joining North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Asbury Park, N.J.; Nags Head, N.C.; and Ventura Beach, Calif., as towns with ordinances that all prohibit digging large holes on the beach.
The Bethany Beach ordinance reads, in part, “in order to protect people using the beach from risking injury from walking into a hole, trench, or depression and from hazards associated with collapsing sand; and further, to allow public safety, emergency and beach cleaning vehicles to conduct necessary activities on the beach without risk of injury to personnel or damage to equipment.”
Apple said that, per the recommendations from other towns’ ordinances, from code-enforcement officials and from engineers who have addressed the safety risks of holes on the beach, the Town would be limiting holes dug on the beach to a depth of no more than 1 feet and a width of no more than 2 feet. It also requires anyone digging a hole, trench or depression to fill it in before they leave the beach.
“This is something that is easy to enforce, where code-enforcement ambassadors can step into a hole easily and see it’s up to their knees, and say, ‘Please don’t go any deeper,’” he explained.
“This is not something we’re going to be policing with tape measures and such,” Apple added.
“They’ve been doing this for the past two years already. … We’re not going to get any stricter,” he said. “This just puts a little more teeth behind it in case someone doesn’t want to fill in a large hole when they’re leaving or if there’s a very large hole being dug, we can actually say, ‘We have an ordinance. Please stop and fill it in a little bit.’”
Mayor Rosemary Hardiman noted that, prior to the passage of the amendment, lifeguards and town officials could ask beachgoers nicely to fill in their holes or not dig so deep, but there was no way to enforce it. Now, refusal to fill in a hole could result in a fine of between $50 and $100.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet assured that council that, based on the history of enforcing the town’s ban on tents on the beach, “We will approach enforcing this in a very soft manner, just as we did with the tents,” he said, adding that the Town has yet to make a citation under the tent ban, several years in.
“This has been done for years with the guards and more recently with the beach ambassadors,” Graviet said, emphasizing that it’s not a change in policy so much as it is giving the Town a stronger enforcement tool.
Councilman Patrick Sheplee suggested the Town post the ordinance on its website, with links to additional information.
“It would be informative for anyone who thought, ‘Why did the Town do that?’” he said.
Hardiman emphasized that the focus of the ordinance is on safety.
“We don’t want to take away anyone’s enjoyment of the beach this summer,” she emphasized at the beginning of the discussion of the issue at the second reading on April 16. “We just want to make it so people understand what’s safe — to keep them safe, to keep other people safe.”
The measure was made effective upon its passage on April 16.