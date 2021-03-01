Starting Monday, March 1, Beebe Healthcare is beginning a three-month restoration project on its parking garage located on the west side of the campus near the main entrance.
The project will be done in levels to lessen and disruption of parking for patients and guests.
- Beginning March 1, the roof level and Level 4 are estimated to be closed until May 7 for the bulk of the project.
- Level 3 will be closed from April 19 until May 21
- Level 2 will be closed from April 26 to May 28.
- Level 1 will be closed from May 24-28.
- The ground level will be closed until May 24 to June 4.
Traffic control in the garage for the various levels will be done by Beebe Security, in addition to the contractor performing the restoration work. Both will assist visitors and patients to the correct level of the garage to park.
Beebe also offers valet service at the main entrance, right before entrance to the garage. Proper infection prevention protocols are active for the safety of patients, visitors and valet team members. For more information on the valet service, visit beebehealthcare.org/news-release/beebe-healthcare-resumes-valet-service-margaret-h-rollins-lewes-campus.