For one veterans’ organization, missing Memorial Day celebrations was not an option. As Delaware cautiously reopens the public spaces, the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro will host a Memorial Day Service Ceremony and soft opening on Monday, June 1.
The outdoor ceremony begins at 1 p.m., and guests can begin arriving at the outdoor pavilion at noon. The Oak Orchard/Riverdale Post 28 is located at 31768 Legion Road, near Route 24.
This event is free and open to the public, featuring a variety of speakers: an army veteran, Legion personnel from all levels, some political figures, the honor guard and a soloist.
This is one of the first major public events to be scheduled as Delaware cautiously reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two months in to the State of Emergency, there is not a cure or vaccine for this contagious disease. Health experts still urge people to be cautious and for vulnerable populations to continue sheltering in place.
Social distancing will be required at the Legion. Masks will be required indoors. Although the State continues to insist upon face coverings in public spaces, the Legion might not require masks outdoors.
Guests can bring cash for the luncheon afterward. Food will be served individually in paper bags, and alcoholic drinks will be available.
“It’s a very thin line,” said Post Commander Jim Beattie, as organizations bounce between the restaurant guidelines and the open spaces guidelines. “We’re following that guideline to a ‘T’ and treating the outdoors just like the indoor dining room, except you don’t have to wear a mask and you can have more than 10 people. That’s how we’re structuring it.”
Restaurants and public halls have been closed for about two months, to slow the spread of COVID-19. So, the Legion volunteers and staff have been working behind-the-scenes, serving carry-out meals, renovating the dining room and jazzing up the bar. When Delaware’s Phase 1 reopening begins on Monday, the Legion will be ready to welcome (a limited number) of their guests back home.
The Post will be open daily at 10 a.m. until closing, with a full kitchen menu. Reservations are required, with only 30 percent capacity permitted, according to the Phase 1 guidelines. The bar counter will not reopen for sitting, although drinks will be available.
“We just wanted to give you a sample of what you will see once we have our grand reopening,” organizers said. “We hope you like what you see and appreciate all the hard work our volunteers and employees have done to make this happen for you.”
Post 28 also thanks the Sunrise Rotary Club for their display of over 75 American flags to honor the veterans.