Comcast Corporation, with its headquarters in Philadelphia, is making high-speed cable upgrades to Bethany Beach, Selbyville and South Bethany, and will complete the installations before the end of this year, according to a spokesperson.
Comcast also announced last week that the company will increase speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers across 14 northeastern states including Delaware. The company will also roll out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) — combined with up to five to ten times faster upload speeds — for Xfinity customers in markets across the Northeast, before the end of the year.
“Comcast continues to be ahead of customer demand,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division president. “Through advanced digital network innovation, we are again evolving our network to provide faster speeds for customers and are excited to begin rolling out a multi-gig speed tier to customers in the Northeast.”
“We’re thrilled to have started offering our state-of-the-art Xfinity and Comcast Business products in Selbyville, South Bethany and Bethany Beach, where there is clear consumer demand,” said Kristie Fox, vice president of communications for Delaware and the Capital Beltway region based in Philadelphia. “We expect to connect all new customers that are part of the expansion project by end of year and encourage residents and businesses to go to Xfinity.com and ComcastBusiness.com for more information and to sign up for services.”
“The thing that matters most to people along the Delaware coast is reliability and we deliver that to families and businesses through the nation’s largest public WiFi — which is three times larger than any other service provider,” said Fox in an interview.
Fox said the announcement of the speed increase is the second time across the Comcast footprint that these new multi-gig speeds have been announced, and that both residential and business customers can expect “great reliability.”
“What we deliver nationally will also be here locally with the full suite of Xfinity solutions,” said Fox. “Our network enhancements will provide more gigs for residential services, including internet, video and all of the content is integrated with voice for your guide.”
She said that Bethany Beach, Selbyville and South Bethany “should be completed by the end of the year, and we already have many customers connected” locally.
For South Bethany, with a focus on servicing residents and visitors, Fox said, “We focus on the customer. The voice remote helps our seniors navigate their entertainment and their internet.”
Comcast is also offering home monitoring on a 24/7 basis, with broadband at the center of these protection services.
“You can keep an eye on your home even when you are away or the home is not occupied,” said Fox. “Our home security solution is professionally installed, and we have a new video doorbell option. The Xfinity platform becomes the home central nervous system and can also control lighting or pause the WiFi.”
Comcast’s Fox said the service is also secure and reliable for homeowners in the region offering their property as rental units.