The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), whose headquarters is located on the Indian River Inlet near Delaware Seashore State Park, is one of 28 national estuary programs in the U.S. Last week, officials representing area municipalities, Sussex County and DNREC signed a comprehensive plan for the next 10 years that’s designed to chart a course for these critical waters. U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) joined the ceremonial signing and offered legislative support and government funds for the bays.
Chris Bason, executive director of the CIB, spoke of the power of partnerships: “The power of the National Estuary Program is in its partnerships. We bring together the federal and local government and state natural resources groups, funders, volunteers, and that is what makes us so successful.”
“We don’t just focus on keeping pollution out of the water, but also on the bays’ recreational values and economic impact” to these communities, said Bason. Bason said these governments and natural resources teams must address “the tremendous environmental problems we have on the coast.”
“There has to be a plan — carefully crafted — that is mutually agreed upon,” added Bason. “It’s a comprehensive management plan. This is our North Star program. The staff of the [CIB] facilitates implementation.”
The Delaware Inland Bays are a 320-mile region that is home to a variety of wildlife, many species of fish, the iconic horseshoe crab and a vital flyway for bird migrations, and even serves as a resting spot for migrating seals. Also notable is the return of the gray squirrel in the state’s parks. It’s an area of national significance, said the director.
Carper agreed and offered encouragement. He serves as the top-ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, leading the group in their efforts to protect public health and the environment, conduct oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency and push for smart investments in the nation’s infrastructure. He is an advocate for natural resources.
“I am delighted to support legislation to fund these estuaries, including all 28 estuaries around the country,” said Carper. “We are in this together. I am proud of the progress we are making. We need a place where our grandchildren can recreate, swim and play. I am happy to fund these programs for Delaware.”
“You are the wind beneath our wings,” said Carper to Bason and to the science staff of the CIB.
State Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) also made some remarks at the Inland Bays CCMP signing event.
He pointed out that new dredging project are coming to the bays. “Dredging is in the bond bill. We got $16 million, which is triple the usual bond bill. We can dredge the Inland Bays.”
“We are working on landscape-wide issues,” he said. “The CCMP is a lot of work, and we thank the [CIB] and all those who worked on it.”
“People came here for the natural resources,” said Gray. “We need to continue to maintain those resources. We want to enjoy them.”
On point-source pollution, including agricultural nutrients and septic systems, Gray admitted that farmers and residents used to just dump into the Inland Bays. “Now we take special care to clean the nutrient” run-off.
“The key priorities in this plan are nutrient pollution, habitat loss and education, which will guide our work for the next 10 years,” he said. “I grew up on a farm, and we would spread the chicken manure — but we have gotten away from that. We realize now that it can cause nutrient run-off and create pollution in the inland bays. Now we are careful to measure and reduce nutrients.”
The use of cover crops after the commercial crops are out of the ground has gone from about 5,000 acres in Delaware to more than 10,000 acres in 2020. With a cover crop, any nutrients left are captured and they stay right in the plantlife, Gray noted.
Michelle Schmidt, watershed coordinator for the CIB, pointed out that development is a source of the next set of challenges for water protection.
“The area population from 1990 to 2020 has risen from 125 percent, and we saw a 78 percent increase of development of Southern Delaware land — especially along the waterways,” she noted. “Also, new development away from the water is transforming our landscape.”
Because of development, Schmidt said: “We are the Mid-Atlantic hotspot for sea-level rise, including an increase in impervious surfaces. We have a new plan to reduce ag pollution in the bays. We want to protect and restore these living ecosystems.”
“We will develop a coastal flood monitoring system,” said Schmidt. “The CCMP encompasses this and so much more. As a team, we can all make sound decisions.”
“We need to think like an estuary,” concluded Schmidt.
The 2021 Center for the Inland Bays CCMP can be found online at www.inlandbays.org/get-involved/ccmp/.