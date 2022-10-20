On Friday, Oct. 7, Chris Bason — executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) for more than 10 years and working with the non-profit environmental science organization a total of 18 years — concluded his consulting agreement with the CIB board.
Ørsted has hired Bason to serve as stakeholder engagement lead in Delaware.
Anna Fagan said the CIB had hired a professional executive search firm to conduct a national search for a new executive director, and two strong finalists have emerged. The CIB’s board is about to make an offer for the position, and the finalists both have a strong ecosystem-sciences background, she said.
“Our finalists were both really great candidates who each brought a new and different vision for the Center for the Inland Bays and our future to our board,” said Fagan. “We need a science person and also a strong leader.” The hiring decision now involves selecting the best vision for CIB’s future.
Fagan noted that the CIB will add one or two more positions after the new executive is on board.
Longtime lead scientist for science and restoration Marianne Walch recently retired, after seven years with CIB. Walch is still supporting the CIB on its State of the Bays report, which she co-authored, to be released next spring.
Walch is a Millsboro resident and worked for DelDOT for 12 years before joining the CIB, where she led water-quality monitoring and research programs for the department’s stormwater and federal-permitting programs, including watershed and stream assessments.
The CIB hosted a retirement party and send-off for the scientist earlier this month.