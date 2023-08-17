Delaware is the only state in the Mid-Atlantic region that does not have its own state freshwater wetland permitting program, and recent Supreme Court decisions under Sackett v. the Environmental Protection Agency stripped Delaware of its former federal protection of wetlands and freshwater resource protection.
Now, the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) has forged a new Delaware Clean Water Alliance to turn attention from its earlier joint mission of fundraising to focus on creating grassroots advocacy for statewide rules on these resources.
For five decades, Delaware has relied on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate permit applications based on federal law. That law, CIB representatives said, no longer provides the kind of protections Delawareans need to ensure safe drinking water and protect residents in the state from flooding driven by climate change.
“We are becoming more relevant on the national issues,” said Christophe Tulou, executive director of CIB and formerly chief Democratic counsel and policy director for the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee in Washington, which has been headed in recent years by outgoing U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). “Local concerns and getting a positive response matter here. So, we joined this coalition.”
“The bottom line for the Inland Bays watershed is that, as far as we can tell, Sackett removes all protection for freshwater wetlands. There is also no state protection,” said Tulou of the impacts of that decision on Delaware.
“The implication is that we are now naked of protection for wetlands and this watershed,” said the CIB director. “We are part of the overall connected environment. It is not all about saltwater or about the three bays — the whole system has to work well together.”
The Federal Clean Water Act explicitly charges the EPA with restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters. Scientists have long known that to provide that protection, regulators would have to respect the interconnectedness of the land and waters — including the crucial water-quality role played by wetlands, according to the Delaware Clean Water Act.
“If we lose freshwater wetlands, we will have lost the best way of controlling harmful pollutants and we will have lost the ability to buffer the coastal flooding and the risk to property by soaking up the excess water,” said Tulou.
Nature is nature’s own best defense
Advocates say now is the time for the Delaware legislature and governor to build off enactment of the Clean Water for Delaware Act to ensure this foundation of Delaware’s clean water for future is not lost. The federal government has retreated, says the Alliance, and the State of Delaware now has the opportunity and obligation to establish the required law and regulations to protect these critical natural assets.
“Freshwater wetlands are an essential natural component of our state’s integrated water system including streams, rivers, ponds, groundwater, estuaries and bays. Freshwater wetlands of all sizes are also critically important for biodiversity — many rare plants and animals live only in wetlands, and many more use them at some point in their lives,” stated Tulou and the Alliance.
Stream bank restoration is also an important aspect of development in the region.
“We are actively involved in putting in living shorelines on the coastlines on our bays,” said Tulou of the CIB’s work. “As a result, we have gained big advances for these nature-based solutions.”
“Living shorelines is one of the best tools we have in that toolbox,” added Tulou.
“One of the challenges we have is that a lot of the pollution that ends up in our bays flows through underground routes,” Tulou said. “The flow of nitrogen and phosphorous that has been applied 20 to 30 years ago may still be coming through groundwater.”
“If wetlands are there, and can capture [pollutants] coming out of the developments and the farm fields, they can capture the nutrient flow and stop-gap the algal bloom and clouding the water and depriving of oxygen” the resulting hypoxia creates.
“The Delaware Clean Water Alliance was originally created to advocate for clean water legislation and the $50 million included in the Clean Water for Delaware Act legislation. That advocacy is now being followed by a joint effort to help the state to take on the new responsibility to protect freshwater wetlands,” said Tulou of the re-orientation of focus.
The General Assembly established a Clean Water Trust through the Clean Water for Delaware Act to ensure an environmental return on investment through management of financial resources available for drinking water, wastewater, drainage, stormwater and other eligible clean water projects, such as freshwater wetlands.
“We are the only state in the Mid-Atlantic region that does not have explicit protection for freshwater wetlands,” said Tulou. “We don’t want to be laggards or behind on this initiative, because our bays are too important.”