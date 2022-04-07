The Board of Directors of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays this week announced Chris Bason’s resignation as executive director, effective April 18. Bason joined the CIB in 2004 to lead an assessment of the watershed’s wetlands and was quickly promoted to the role of science coordinator. In 2011, he assumed the operations of the CIB as its third executive director.
“We are sorry to lose Chris, whose talent and hard work have led the Center through a period of extensive growth and success,” said Susan Ball, board chair. “His professional, dedicated and passionate leadership has made a tremendous impact on the community, and we wish him the best of luck in his new endeavor.”
Bason said he will be devoting his next few years to raising his two daughters, Mira and Freya, while his wife, Archer, focuses on her career in conservation biology.
“We can’t thank Chris enough for his 18 years of dedicated service,” representatives said, noting many significant accomplishments during his tenure, including: the creation of the comprehensive State of the Bays report demonstrating continued water quality improvement; development of legislation allowing shellfish farming; renovation of the James Farm Ecological Preserve; large-scale expansion of citizen-based environmental monitoring; and creation of initiatives for reforestation, oyster restoration, and living shorelines.
“During Chris’s directorship, the Center developed financially, quadrupling its budget, and grew into a strong and trusted environmental advocate.”
The board announced that Anna (Short) Fagan has been named deputy director and will serve as acting director during the transition period. Fagan joined the CIB in 2018 as an administrative specialist and was promoted to development coordinator that same year.
“With her passion, sharp organizational skills and professionalism, Anna has created a robust and successful development program to support the Center’s mission. She will continue this progress in her new leadership role.”
“Working under Chris’s leadership has been a truly rewarding experience,” said Fagan. “Though we are sad to see him go, we offer our full support for his decision and will carry forth with fulfilling the Center’s mission during this transition.”
The board noted that it is proud of all the CIB has accomplished since its establishment in 1994, “and recognizes that this success is due to our skilled and hard-working staff and volunteers, the devotion of our donors, and the support of our community and partners. The members of the Board of Directors are committed to assisting our very dedicated and talented staff through this transition. Over the next few months, an extensive search will be conducted to find the Center’s new executive director. The priority is to find the best individual to lead and whoever is selected will have a wonderful opportunity to build on and capitalize on all of Chris’s outstanding work.”
“Serving the Center has been an incredible privilege,” said Bason. “The friendship, trust and support that I have experienced here have been overwhelming, and I am forever dedicated to this organization. This community’s commitment to the water and our way of life is unparalleled and it gets stronger every day.”
“Chris will be greatly missed by the staff, volunteers, board, community members and partners alike. We look forward to following his future success, and are hopeful and excited for our next chapter as we continue our work to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed,” said Ball.