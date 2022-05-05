Danielle Swallow is a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant. She and Marianne Walch, forestation expert at the Delaware Center for Inland Bays, sounded the environmental alarm on sea-level rise and loss of coastal wetlands in the area at the CIB Citizen’s Advisory Council meeting last week.
“There is an epidemic of builders putting fill dirt on top of everything and raising [developments] out of the flood plain,” said Swallow. “We must maintain our wetlands and allow them to migrate naturally instead of being impeded by development — which doesn’t look at the system holistically.”
The Citizen Advisory Council Citizen “Café” was held as a hybrid meeting at the CIB offices on Inlet Road at the Indian River Inlet, and remotely, with speakers and guests aligned in boxes on the screen. Host Lisa Swanger, outreach and education coordinator, kept the meeting lively during this discussion of the connection between land use practices, flooding and reforestation.
“We need to maintain the natural function of our flood plain,” said Swallow. “Forested buffers are a natural vegetative area that serves as a transition zone.”
“There are not many legal mechanisms in Sussex County for remedy or liability when over-development adversely impacts your property,” she said. “Green space should be part of the community design.” Delaware Sea Grant says builders are using historical conditions for flood risk which don’t factor-in the future predictions of sea-level rise.
“There is uncertainty in the regulatory environment, so they are not comfortable predicting future impacts,” said Swallow. “Sea Grant would encourage considering the future impact in the planning process and consider more intense rainfall events.”
Swallow said homeowners and their associations should be demanding higher standards. Residents in this area must be sure they are elevated above the 100-year flood plain. Swallow said the future flood risk can be visualized through geospatial mapping.
“We do have inundation mapping available, and NOAA has a great sea-level rise viewer — the data may be coarse, but it is very helpful.”
HOAs can also hire experts to model and map future sea-level rise predictions for their areas.
“We have a higher rate of sea-level rise in Delaware than anywhere else in the country,” said Swallow — “more than two times the rates” based on tidal gauges and telemetry or satellite pictures of encroaching waters.
CIB talks forestation models
Walch, CIB science and restoration coordinator, joined the conversation live at the CIB board room to present recent data on land use and natural habitat changes occurring in the Inland Bays watershed.
“The watershed is indeed changing at a rapid pace,” said Walch. “Sussex County and our greater region has experienced a 13 percent increase of the population, and there is a huge change in our land use and land cover.” She shared recent data, soon to be released by the CIB as part of its “State of the Bays” report, that the highest growth density is occurring near the Rehoboth Bay.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and overlaying population growth with tree habitat loss, deforestation and buffer impacts, Walch said most of the growth in the area is in “highly vulnerable coastal areas.”
The population has grown to 237,378 according to the 2020 census data.
“Land use directly affects water quality,” said the CIB scientist. Over 22 percent of the area is developed in the Inland Bays watershed, she noted.
The real environmental dilemma lies in the loss of forested buffers. Open water in the region has increased by 778 percent, which means there is less underwater vegetation or marsh and wetlands.
“Newer wetlands regulations have started to stem the tide of loss of acres,” said Walch. “The Inland Bays acres are more stable but much less marshland” than in the past.
“Ten square miles of forest have disappeared from this region over the past 25 years, and we have lost 6 percent of our wetlands in that same 25-year period, from 1992 to 2017,” noted the CIB and its “State of the Bays” data.
Most of the proposed future development is also closest to the water, with 32 square miles of increased land use earmarked for development.
The new edition of the CIB “State of the Bays” will showcase the acres of salt marsh degradation and what can be done to stem the tide.
“Salt marsh is important for carbon storage, and it protects us from sea-level rise,” said Walch.
The CIB and statewide CCMP comprehensive plan has 70 individual actions people can take to support forestation and buffers. (See the CIB website for details on how neighbors can reduce pollution from these developed landscapes.)
Land conservation is one of the newest areas of endeavor for CIB. Walch and the CIB presenters talked about conserving natural and historical lands through conservation easements.
Some of these latest initiatives are in connection with the Delaware Land Protection Coalition, and in concert with the Sussex Conservation Partnership. Focused in Piney Neck, the Sussex group is protecting lands near the Delaware Botanic Gardens.
“We need to restore and replace trees,” said the CIB scientist. “We noted a recent Sussex County development planning application which called for removing 51 percent of a forest, and it was ultimately cleared,” added Walch.
The CIB and its reforestation program team have planted 238 acres of trees to date.