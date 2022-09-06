U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) recently visited the future site of CHEER’s new administrative building in Georgetown to highlight the non-profit agency’s Community Project Funding request for the 2023 fiscal year. The potential federal investment would support infrastructure development of the Administrative Building to house CHEER staff in one centrally located space, representatives said.
CHEER provides services to senior citizens in Sussex County to help keep them in their homes. Blunt Rochester is advocating for the project as the application moves through the Community Project Funding process run by the House Appropriations Committee. The CHEER application was one of only 15 accepted out of more than 100 applications requesting community service federal funding.
“This project represents the foundation for the next 50 years of CHEER,” said Ken Bock, CHEER CEO. “We are very appreciative of the Congresswoman’s support for the senior citizens in Sussex County.”
Besides the new administrative building, the project, known as “Gateway East,” will consists of four new apartment buildings for low-income seniors. All will be built on 34 acres behind the CHEER Community Center off Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown.