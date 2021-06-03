Local boaters wondering why red and green directional markers in area waterways were replaced with “Danger Shoal” signs have sent copies of a letter to boat slip owners, residents of White’s Creek Manor and other homeowners’ associations along White Creek, urging them to contact elected officials to get the markers returned.
“We want to really shed light on this situation, because it’s dangerous,” said Bethany Bay resident and boater Don Shope.
The letter, titled “Whites Creek in Danger,” states that, several years ago, the Coast Guard announced it would no longer maintain White Creek (also known as Whites Creek or White’s Creek) as a navigable waterway, causing “significant community uproar” followed by reversal of that position.
The letter has stirred interest in the community, with many residents saying they will contact their legislators about having the markers returned.
“The Coast Guard has apparently now abandoned Whites Creek, but without any announcement. This action endangers the thousands of boaters that regularly use Whites Creek, and it threatens to negatively impact the property values of hundreds of residents along the waterway. … The long-term solution is to dredge a channel back into Whites Creek for safe navigation during high and low tides,” the letter states.
Shope said it’s likely not enough boaters have been out yet this season to notice the channel markers are missing, but that until the waterway is dredged, he won’t go boating “if it’s anywhere near low tide, because I have been grounded several times.”
Boat towing services charge hundreds of dollars, and in some cases thousands of dollars, to free grounded boats, depending on the vessel and distance it has to be towed.
“Not only do the boaters need the channel markers, but for property owners, to not have a channel in there that is deep enough — all of our property values will go down if this is not maintained and boaters can’t use it. There will be a significant uproar once people know about it,” Shope said.
A shoal is a bar or bank, under water, made by sand or covered by it. Shoals can rise to close to the surface of the water.
Shope said Marty Lampner, president of the White’s Creek Manor Homeowners’ Association, had talked to someone at the U.S. Coast Guard about the issue.
“That person said they are trying to hand it off to the Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control to get them to maintain it, but they hadn’t done it” before Memorial Day, Shope said.
DNREC is in the planning and design stage of a potential dredging project for White Creek, Michael Globetti, media relations manager for DNREC told the Coastal Point, “But it is too early to say when and at what cost.”
Calls to the Coast Guard public relations office from the Coastal Point were not returned, but Globetti said the DNREC’s Shoreline & Waterway Management section “pulls the channel markers in White Creek each winter due to ice and storm concerns.”
He said the correct name of the waterway is White Creek, although local residents often refer to it as Whites Creek or White’s Creek.
“They are considered temporary markers, as they are not in place year-round because of the winter concerns. The channel markers were placed back in White Creek earlier this month by the Shoreline & Waterway Management section,” Globetti said.
But Shope said that isn’t true, that the markers had been in the water year-round for the past six or seven years.
“Maybe they are saying a ‘Danger Shoal’ sign is a marker, but it is not a channel marker and it is worthless for navigation,” Shope said.
“Boaters know, if you see a red marker, it means you go to the left. The old saying is ‘red, right, return.’ If you’re returning to the marina and you see a red marker, you go to the right. If you’re going out, you go left. As a boater, you look for those markers. Does the ‘Danger Shoal’ sign mean the water is just shallow? Do I turn around? What do I do? In this case, it means there is no channel there anymore. That’s my interpretation of it,” Shope said.
“Until this year, they had nice channel markers going all the way out. Last year, there was a big red buoy at the entrance of Whites Creek, and they took that away. That was a problem because the red buoy was way over on the right, because to the left it was too shallow. It was there to warn boaters not to go into shallow water.
“That was a little disconcerting,” Shope said. “I have experienced that sand shift and things move around. That’s why it’s important that those channel markers are maintained. It’s easy to go a couple feet, maybe 5 or 10 yards at the most, and you are grounded.”