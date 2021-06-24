If asked the question author Charles Dickens posed — “What greater gift than the love of a cat?” — Bethany Beach resident Blair Montone would surely answer, “Absolutely none.”
A cat inamorata who laughs when she talks about pushing her pets in strollers and fussing over one modeling a cute pink tutu, Montone continues to mourn the loss of two cats killed when her condo near Ocean View was destroyed by fire in mid-May. Her third cat, Mr. Bojangles — whose friends call him Bo — couldn’t be found, even though his owner returned to the scene of the blaze for weeks afterward, calling his name and searching in crevices and behind bushes.
Then, just about three weeks after the fire, Montone’s neighbor and friend, Jennifer Murray, who had been putting out food to attract Bo and continuing to look for him, sent Montone a photo with the message, “Oh, my God. You have to get over here. Bo is on the porch.”
Judging from the photo, which turned out a little fuzzy, Montone couldn’t be certain it was the nearly 7-year-old male cat she loved — especially since it appeared one ear had been tipped, as they often are when a feral cat is trapped, neutered and returned outdoors.
No, Murray told Montone, that ear wasn’t tipped. It was burned.
“I can’t even explain. I was in hysterics, driving over to my old neighborhood as fast as I could. I guess just being overwhelmed and getting myself upset, I got out and I immediately got sick. I got nauseous,” she recalled.
“I heard a screech. It wasn’t even a meow. I never heard this sound coming out of his mouth before. He was in the bushes in front of me. I went running and I parted the bushes, and it was him. He leapt into my arms,” she said with a combination laugh and sniffle from tears.
“I immediately just grabbed him and threw him in the car, and he’s freaking out. There was nothing majorly wrong with him. He had lost a lot of weight. He had ticks. It looked like he had gone through the fire but his burns were healing. His whiskers were gone, and his ears were burned,” Montone said. She has applied medicated cream to sores from the fire, and they are healing, “but his poor little ears are scarred for life,” she said.
“They aren’t burned off but, before, he had long, thin ears and he had hair growing off the top. Now they look like little triangle ears,” she said during a recent conversation.
On the advice of a veterinarian, she gave him medication for worms and an antibiotic.
“The first week, I could not get him off me. He would go through the house crying. He was scared. You could see it in his face. He would get worried if I went out of the room. If he noticed I wasn’t next to him, panic would set in.
“But now he is completely fine. He’s made friends with the other two cats that are here, and they play together,” she said of 17-year-old Oster and 4-year-old Squeakers, both females who Montone adopted after renting a beach house following the fire.
The homeowners who kindly offered it to her said they were trying to find homes for the cats.
“I said, ‘They can stay right here,’” Montone said.
“Bo loves the two new cats he lives with. His coat is coming back. He is gaining weight,” she added.
The day of the May 19 fire, she recalled, a painter she had hired was working at her Bethany Meadows condominium unit and he threw a lit cigarette that caused mulch to start burning.
“We hadn’t had rain for a while. They had just laid the mulch a couple weeks earlier,” Montone said.
Her neighbor, Jennifer Murray, called her “in hysterics,” Montone recalled, and said, “‘You have to get home like now. Your house is gone. Your house is burning down.’ I was in Rehoboth. I don’t know how I made it home. I was probably going 93 mph down Route 1. I got to the neighborhood and they wouldn’t let me in,” she said.
A police officer stopped her and said she couldn’t drive through and she screamed, “It’s my house and I have to get my animals.”
The officer told her to leave the car and walk to the condo and he would park the car, so she ran the quarter-mile.
“My house was completely gone. The unit next to me was completely gone; then it spread one to the left and one to the right. It’s still pretty foggy to me,” she said of that day. “I was in such shock. Nobody would let me anywhere near the place, which — there really was no place anymore.
“I just wanted to get to my animals,” said the 37-year-old Montone, a Pittsburgh native who works as a private nanny to a 3-year-old and 9-month-old. “I rescue special-needs cats and old cats. Not only are they my animals, but they are my kids. I’ve spent a lot of time, rehabbing them and putting money into medicine and rehabbing.”
One of the emergency responders told her two cat bodies had been discovered inside her unit.
“I just immediately collapsed. They were found on the back porch by the door. I am a closure person. I like to see it for closure. I told her I needed to see them. She looked at me and said, ‘I don’t think that’s a great idea. They are very badly burned.’ But I had to see them.
“That was pretty hard. It was the closure I needed, but I never saw anything like that in my life. The amount of damage done to them,” she said quietly.
But there was no sign of Mr. Bojangles, named after hearing the 1970 Jerry Jeff Walker song while sitting around a friend’s bonfire. Montone adopted him because a baby in his former family was allergic to cats.
If any of the cats had escaped the fire, she knew it would be him, she said, since he was the brave one that always managed to sneak past her.
“Bo has been very special to me. Very protective, like a mama’s cat. He just touched a special place in me,” she said about the gray-and-white feline whose seventh birthday will be in August.
In memory of the two cats that died — 4-year-old Lupin, a gray tabby, and 1-year-old Pearl, who Montone brought back from near death, and the one who modeled that tiny pink tutu for her — one of her friends is painting them on a flowerpot for her.
“I am a religious person. I haven’t stopped praying since this whole thing happened, for my own mental health, for my animals. This took a toll on my whole family. I definitely do believe in the power of prayer and in God, and I also believe in the miracle of a small town. I made so many acquaintances and so many people have been looking out for me. I was ready to move on,” she said, thanking friends and her parents, Loretta and Robert Montone, for their unwavering support.
“But my friend Jen refused to give up. She refused to stop looking for Bo. She was like, ‘No. We didn’t find a third body. Let’s keep looking.’ It is such a happy ending.”