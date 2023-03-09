As he tried to express the depth of gratitude he and his wife have for area residents, police and firefighters who rushed to their aid, finding them shelter, providing them with clothing, gift cards and cash after a recent fire destroyed their Ocean View home, Jim Carr started to cry.
“Excuse me,” he said during a conversation with the Coastal Point this week, before he regained his composure and said the shock of losing their home the evening of Feb. 18 has robbed his 85-year-old wife, Ada, of sleep and caused him to lose his appetite.
“Every time I get near food, I feel like I’m going to get sick. I’m still in shock,” Carr, 80, said.
“But the way the community has come together for us cannot be put in words, because it’s just magnificent. We have no way of thanking the community. We are writing a letter, and we want to put it in the Coastal Point to thank the people. It’s just been phenomenal the way the police department has treated us and the way the fire department, the various fire departments, have treated us.
“The police have been checking on us. Ocean View Police Chief [Kenneth] McLaughlin has been fantastic. I have an extensive gun collection, and he has taken the guns and held them for us. We’re not sure if they are ruined. I’m trying to get a gunsmith to look at them, but I’m having a problem finding one,” he said.
One hotel allowed the couple, whose home is on Sunrise Lane, to stay there for three nights, free of charge, after the fire, until they settled into a neighbor’s unoccupied home in the Country Village community.
Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church established a drop-off location for gift cards, a GoFundMe page was started and the owners of Summer Salts restaurant in Bethany Beach hosted a fundraiser, with the Carrs as guests of honor.
The couple has, for years, invited young men attending the Naval Academy in Annapolis to their home for holidays, looked after them and considered them family. The fire destroyed their pictures and all associated memorabilia, so Carr was delighted when McLaughlin delivered to him a Bible that belonged to one of the young men — “my boys” he calls them — that was found in a fire department bucket truck.
“It was very touching,” Carr said.
“It’s just me and my wife, and we’re sticking together…” he started to say, then stopped.
“Wait a minute. Let me rephrase that. It’s not just me and my wife. It’s all the people who have helped us. The girls from the bunco card group my wife is a member of have been phenomenal. My brother came down from Marlboro, Md., and he has walked through the house with us. He’s been down here, and he bought me a new computer and printer. Our daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, David Caldwell, they spent 10 days here. If not for them, I don’t know what I would have done. They took over. They just took over. Because I was incapable of doing it,” Carr said.
“We are struggling. We are making lists of what was in the house. I had already videoed the house, but all that was destroyed in the fire. Our local Corvette Club has donated quite a bit of money to us. People are still donating,” he said.
The owner of the home where they are staying is not charging them rent, although Carr said he is insisting on paying utility bills, “because I feel in my heart it is the right thing to do.”
The couple has enough food, thanks to the gift cards they received.
“We’re doing OK,” he said.
“The day of the fire, we walked out of house with what had on our backs, and that was it. The day before yesterday, I bought a pair of shoes and a coat,” said Carr, who is retired from the Army and Navy Departments of Procurement and the IRS.
It isn’t yet certain if the house will be repaired, or razed and rebuilt, but Carr said experts in the construction business have told him it will be less expensive to rebuild.
“Part of the frame of the house is still left, but there was so much smoke damage and damage to the house that, structurally, it is partially sound and partially unsound. When you take into consideration the cost of tearing out all the sheetrock and sanitizing and then painting, it will be cheaper to rebuild. Plus, it has been sitting in water for several weeks. All the plumbing and electrical has to be redone. It has to be brought up to current standards,” he said.
The day after the blaze, Millville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Walt Johnson said that, after the couple escaped, uninjured, they were led to a waiting ambulance.
“We wanted to get them out of there, to somewhere more comfortable, and Chief McLaughlin took it upon himself to facilitate that, to get them to a hotel,” he said, adding that other responding fire companies included those of Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Millsboro, Rehoboth Beach, Roxana and Bishopville, Md., all on the scene about three hours.
Carr recalled being asleep in a chair, with his wife sitting nearby, reading, when he smelled smoke that afternoon.
“We went looking through the house. I caught the sight of a flame out of corner of my eye. Our Christmas decorations were on fire. I can’t explain how it happened. They had been taken down. They were in a box, and these are things that belonged to my grandmother. Something caused them to set on fire. I think it might have been one of those globes that you shake, that has batteries in it. I sat it on the washing machine, and when I sat it there, it exploded. Everything that was in the box — the decorations and all — exploded because they were all wrapped in tissue. By the time I got to the door, the fire had blown out the windows that fast. I was a fireman for 10 years, and I never saw anything like that in my life.
“The box was in the laundry room, and that laundry room meant a lot to us. We sponsored 32 midshipmen from the Naval Academy through a program they have, and all of those boys went to the Naval Academy, and all of their pictures were hung up there. Those pictures are irreplaceable,” said Carr, who, with his wife, raised daughters Susan Caldwell and the late Kimberly Poremski. They have two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and all the children of the young men from the Naval Academy.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the loss of the home at $300,000.
“My head is just spinning,” Carr said this week.
“But the community is behind us more than I ever thought it would be. There have been so many friends who have stuck with us.”