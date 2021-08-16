U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday, Aug. 16, joined officials from the U.S. Postal Service, Lewes Mayor Ted Becker, Delaware Historical & Cultural Affairs Director Tim Slavin and members of the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Foundation to unveil a new Forever Stamp featuring the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse.
The stamp is a part of USPS’s newest stamp series featuring Mid-Atlantic lighthouses.
“I am delighted that this pride of the First State is now being celebrated nationally by the Postal Service,” said Carper. “The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse is not just a beautiful landmark, it’s still a working lighthouse, aiding ships off of our coast. This is a proud day for Delaware and the many supporters and volunteers who work so hard to continue the storied legacy of our lighthouse.”
“For three centuries, the beacons of America’s lighthouses have been guiding mariners through treacherous waters,” officials said. “Though the five Mid-Atlantic lighthouses being recognized have a common purpose, each has its own unique story — and its own mysterious, eternal appeal.”
The stamps include the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, which stands at the mouth of the Delaware Bay near Lewes, Del. The original lighthouse was created in the late 1800s to light the way for oceangoing vessels caught in violent Atlantic weather and has gone through a series of changes in its evolution. The breakwater was completed in 1901, with temporary lights added on either end in 1902.
Its new tower, completed in 1926 and depicted on the stamp, stands on a cast-iron caisson supported on a heavy block of concrete that lies within the breakwater. The 76-foot-high conical lighthouse is built of cast-iron plates and is lined with bricks. The tower, owned by the Delaware River & Bay Lighthouse Foundation since 2004, displays a flashing white light every 5 seconds. It is visible up to 19 miles away and is an active aid to navigation.
The Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses stamps are being issued as Forever Stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. They are being sold at post office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/lighthousestamp.
“Lighthouses are some of the most popular topics among stamp collectors and customers alike, and it’s easy to see why,” said Linda Malone, the USPS’s vice president of engineering systems, who served as dedicating official for an earlier ceremony marking the release of the series. “Lighthouses send a dual message of welcome and warning, of connection and isolation. They have come to symbolize solitude, service, history and hope.”
The pane of 20 stamps celebrates five historic lighthouses: Montauk Point, N.Y.; Navesink, N.J.; Erie Harbor, Pa.; Harbor of Refuge; and Thomas Point Shoal, Md.