Inside the secluded Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass Building, located near the iconic bridge in Delaware Seashore State Park’s south parking area, is a massive Gould sand pump installed in 1988. The yellow steel pump machine is 35 years old, and is responsible for protecting the jetty and keeping the sea lane and boating channels open. It delivers more than 100,000 cubic yards of sand annually to the north side of the inlet beach.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) joined DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Friday, Jan. 20, to announce provisions secured in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022 that will assist Delaware’s sand bypass plant at the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
“We will be using our diesel reduction funds from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to upgrade and replace the older equipment you see in this room,” said Garvin. “With the new funding authority, we will make sure the Indian River Inlet Bridge is safe going forward.”
“We have more flexibility to work with the Corps of Engineers to move sand,” said Garvin.
A 100-foot scour hole has formed on the north side of the bridge, according to Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, commander of the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We want to prevent scour holes, fix the jetty, tighten the sand, improve the gazebo and other amenities,” including the walk often used by local anglers. “There is a total of $44 million available for fixing both the south side and the north side of the jetty. The new [dredge] engines will be ready within this year.”
Carper is chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee and co-authored WRDA 2022, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Dec. 23, 2022. The sand bypass plant at the Indian River Inlet is critical to protecting the Indian River Inlet Bridge and Route 1, connecting Delawareans to their homes, places of work, schools, hospitals and more.
“Our Bethany Beach region floods at Fred Hudson when the Assawoman Bay tide comes in with such force that it can reach 10-foot depth at the Salt Pond,” said Cliff Graviet, Bethany Beach town manager.
“This is really important stuff,” noted Carper. “I remember watching the old Indian River Inlet Bridge collapse and fall down. We don’t want that to happen ever again. The sand bypass plant is critical, and the Army Corps will update the equipment.”
“It is a significant chunk of change to invest,” said Carper of the $44 million. “We never want to have to rebuild again, and this bridge must last into the next century. The sand plant and the contingency plans to build the bulkhead” for the bridge abutment “must be here as an insurance policy.”
The Carper legislative work directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to renourish the Indian River Inlet beach when the sand bypass plant is not operating, using dredged material or trucking in sand, a similar practice used for other beaches in Delaware.
“We have to work out the details, but we want our new engines to work for years to come,” added Garvin. “We used to vacation in Bethany as a family, and I could remember nor’easter storms would come through and you thought that old bridge could be swallowed up.”
“Protecting our beautiful coastline and maintaining our ports and waterways is vital to our economic well-being in Delaware,” said Carper, who co-authored the bill. “In the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, we secured much-needed investments in our state’s water infrastructure and provisions to make our low-lying state more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”
“Importantly, we made it easier for historically disadvantaged and under-resourced communities in the First State to benefit from this critical work,” said Carper. “This bipartisan legislation is going to make Delaware a better place to work and live. I’m grateful to Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, Sen. Coons and leaders across our state for their support in crafting this legislation.”
The jetty repairs will also support navigation of the inlet, said Brigantti.
Route 1 flood control plans to protect evacuation routes
During a Bethany Beach Stormwater & Flooding Committee meeting in early January, Graviet had raised the issue of flooding on Route 1 as a safety concern for emergency evacuations.
“DelDOT has already raised the elevation of Delaware Route 1 north of the inlet,” he said. “It used to flood frequently, and now it does not flood nearly as much. The Town of Bethany work with DelDot is couched in terms of protecting evacuation routes. The last thing we want to do is push people north or south on Route 1. But Delaware has come up with plans about evacuation, and they are coming to meet town staff in the next four to six weeks.”
The DelDOT initiative on the resiliency of Route 1 has been shared with the public.
“They made it available on Zoom and other platforms. They have it on the DelDOT website. One of the traffic lanes closest to Rehoboth Bay is the main issue,” said Graviet.
The lead engineering firm on the Route 1 study is Pappas.
“We have a meeting planned with DelDOT representatives to review the initial study later this month, and how it might impact Bethany,” said Graviet. “I will keep the mayor and others apprised. I am curious to see what our conversation will be.”
“If our experience is borne out, including my own experience, we know that traveling north or south, as we know in this area, is not a wise thing to do,” said the town manager.
“I would advocate people from South Bethany to Cotton Patch — even if an evacuation hasn’t been called — to use Route 26 and travel west,” said Graviet. “Our concern is [evacuation routes] using Vine’s Creek, which tends to flood more quickly than it needs to. There are other routes to get to Route 113, but they are not an easy path to follow.”