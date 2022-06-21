Beebe Healthcare hosted U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) recently as he visited to tour the new Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus off of Route 24.
The Surgical Hospital opened May 16 for its first orthopedic procedure, and the surgeons and clinical teams have been caring for patients as more and more surgeries begin to be scheduled.
“Thank you to Dr. Tam and his team at Beebe Healthcare for listening and responding to the healthcare needs of our communities,” said Carper. “The new outpatient surgical hospital will give Sussex County residents greater access to medical procedures at a new, top-notch facility.”
In addition to public and private tours, Gov. John Carney and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-Del.) have also visited the facility.
“At Beebe, we’re so thankful for government support at all levels alongside the gratitude from the community that we have received since opening our Specialty Surgical Hospital,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “By opening up operating room access and bed capacity, this hospital will transform surgical care in Sussex County.”
The Surgical Hospital is packed with technologies designed to streamline operative care for patients with a wide range of medical needs, from bariatric and breast procedures to orthopedic surgeries. The $124 million, four-story, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is designed to ensure patients with scheduled surgeries do not need to compete for services with more acutely sick patients and emergency patients at a general acute-care hospital. Surgeons will be able to perform both minimally invasive and robotically assisted surgeries at this new surgery hospital.
The facility features four operating rooms, 18 bays for pre- and post-operative care, and 24 private, short-stay inpatient rooms. It also houses imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services, as well as a new location for Beebe’s Rehoboth Walk-In Care Center starting June 7.