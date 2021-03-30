U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works (EPW) Committee, this week praised the Biden Administration’s recently announced actions to bolster offshore wind energy projects and create good-paying American jobs in the process.
“Harnessing the power of offshore wind embodies the true opportunity we have in moving toward a clean energy future,” said Carper. “President Biden knows that under the right policies, our country can develop offshore wind as a resource, protect our fishermen and wildlife, and create good-paying American jobs. I’m pleased to see the Biden Administration is set on unleashing the economic power of offshore wind as part of a robust approach to reduce emissions and get Americans back to work following the pandemic.
“Today’s announcement by the Biden Administration, coupled with the Carper-Collins offshore wind investment tax credit passed and signed into law last year, mean we will soon see windmills along the East Coast,” Carper noted. “Finally, offshore wind projects in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia will be deployed and bring clean, reliable energy to the residents of Delmarva and beyond.”
Carper has long been an advocate for investing in the offshore wind industry. Last year, Congress passed bipartisan legislation that he introduced with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to extend the wind investment tax credit (ITC) at 30 percent for offshore wind projects.
He also recently introduced legislation with U.S. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) to help the clean-energy industry create good-paying jobs and recover from the COVID-driven economic downturn.