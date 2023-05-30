U.S. Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.), a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and the last veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Senate, and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution to honor the extraordinary sacrifice and service of the approximately 766 members of the Armed Forces held captive during the Vietnam War.
In 1973, 591 of those prisoners were released by the North Vietnamese, while more than 110 died in captivity. The remainder are considered missing-in-action.
Specifically, the resolution recognizes the 50th anniversary of the homecoming of United States prisoners-of-war (POWs) from Vietnam and commemorates the 50th anniversary celebrations to be held by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on May 23-25.
Carper presented the resolution when he provided the keynote address at the 50th Anniversary Vietnam POW Homecoming Reunion Dinner at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, which was a re-creation of the largest dinner in White House history to honor the hundreds of Vietnam war POWs, inviting the POWs and their families.
“As we celebrate 50 years since the homecoming of United States prisoners of war, we will never forget those who remain missing in action,” Carper said. “As the last veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Senate, this is personal. Fathers, uncles, brothers, nephews, nurses — Americans whose service we will never forget, and whose sacrifice we will never stop honoring. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Sen. Moran to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.”
“Our veterans deserve our gratitude and respect when they return home,” said Moran. “As a teenager, I watched how Vietnam veterans were treated, and I committed to do everything I could to make certain our Vietnam Veterans were given the honor they are due. This resolution commemorating the homecoming of American prisoners of war represents our nation’s commitment to honor those who served in Vietnam and to say we are grateful for your service; we love you; and welcome home.”
The companion bill in the House of Representatives is led by U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson (S.C., 2nd), Jason Crow (Colo., 6th), Young Kim (Calif., 40th) and Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11th).