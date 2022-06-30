Federal funds to protect local beaches and the Delaware coast — including the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act reauthorization and Delaware Bay funds — were approved recently by the U.S. Senate’s Environment & Public Works Committee. At a June 15 hearing, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) co-chaired a committee meeting with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R-R.I.), with a focus on climate-change impacts and coastal resiliency.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials testified that $38 million was spent on Fowler Beach restoration at the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Milton. Audubon Society representatives testified that more than 3 million birds have been lost in the U.S. since the 1970s due to climate change. Audubon also noted that hurricanes have caused more than $1.3 trillion in damage to property and livelihoods over the past 40 years.
U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said, “We are getting things done,” concerning a bill for coastline protection in his state that is being co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).
There seemed to be equanimity and bipartisanship from the Congress on the approach to addressing coastal protection.
“Today, our committee will examine four pieces of legislation,” noted Carper in kicking off the hearing. “Collectively, they would enhance the ability of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to restore and conserve coastal habitats — for the benefit of wildlife and people alike.”
“The critical work implicated in each of these bills could not be more timely,” said Carper in his opening statement. “According to the United Nations, we are amid an unprecedented global biodiversity decline, and extreme weather events are already causing accelerated loss of coastal habitats, imperiling vulnerable species.”
“But that’s not all. These coastal areas that many species call home also protect coastal communities — homes, businesses and infrastructure alike. So, by investing in coastal habitats, we are investing in local economies as well,” said the senator.
Stephen Guerfin, deputy director of program management and policy for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, specifically addressed Carper’s questions about inland aquifers and easements, such as the Inland Bays.
“We don’t need to get into a fight between coastal [protection] and upland or inland watersheds,” said Whitehouse. “We need to build the pie for all of our waters.”
Guerfin stated, “We are going after the entire watershed. The Delaware River is a large-scale project, and by bundling funding and resources in the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act, we are performing the balancing act” of addressing all waterways of concern.
The Delaware River Watershed provides drinking water for more than 15 million people.
“Our DRBCA and other budget requests is now under your Congressional consideration,” said Guefin. “It includes funds for scale and supporting the coastal program you are citing. The EPW Committee is evaluation all three bills, plus a fourth piece, which is a force multiplier for us at the Service and for coastal resiliency.”
The program manager said that, along with DRBCA re-authorizing, the Coastal Habitat Conservation Act legislation; the Strengthening Coastal Communities Act and the Great Lakes Fish & Wildlife Restoration Act will also strengthen its position.
Elizabeth Gray is the president of the National Audubon Society. Audubon has 1.8 million members and 23 state programs, including in Delaware, with 450 local chapters in all.
“Audubon protects coastal resources, wetlands, islands and other [ecosystems] which provide habitat,” she testified. “We support all four of these bills. The Coastal Habitat Conservation Act will help safeguard important habitat. These bills together will codify and reauthorize very important U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service work.”
“The DRCBA funding improves equitable funding across the watershed. This bill authorizes the technical work that needs to be done,” said Gray.
Carper asked Gray how Audubon can really help in these restoration efforts in a public and private partnership.
“Audubon works with these agencies to protect seabirds and shorebirds which require a critical stop over state in your state,” said Gray. “They need [Delaware coasts] for migration and food. The important resiliency work is needed to protect our coastal communities. Also, these coastal wetlands serve as a carbon sink for carbon sequestration.”
Coastal private landowners have benefited greatly from these federal funds, noted Gray.
“It is far less expensive to be proactive now, rather than waiting for another hurricane,” said the Audubon leader. “Many of these species are already threatened or on the endangered list, and we are supportive” of taking action to protect them.
Carper commented that coastal program funding will allow local conservation groups to find and provide new habitat for these species. He suggested some of the money should go to marsh birds and sea turtles.
“I would like to note that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has done an exceptional job of getting this [DRBCA] program off the ground since Congress authorized it in 2016. Recent grants from the Service are already being put to work in Delaware, enhancing pollinator habitats, improving fish passage, and restoring our wetlands.”
“The Service spent some of this much-needed funding to restore Fowler Beach in Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge” in Sussex County, he noted. “As a result of that project’s completion more than six years ago, record numbers of piping plovers are nesting on the beach.”
“And the community resiliency benefits are just as impressive,” said Carper. “The homes and infrastructure surrounding Fowler Beach — which had flooded in nearly every major rain event in the years before the completion of this project — no longer flood. Now, that is a real win-win.”
Audubon’s Gray concurred and added that the Service helps protect wildlife and people from the impacts of coastal storms and flooding.