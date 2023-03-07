U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), recently celebrated an additional $16 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) that will be coming to Delaware to address housing needs.
The funds are a portion of more than 2,400 grants that are awarded annually to more than 1,200 community programs to assist with affordable housing, community development and homeless assistance initiatives.
“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing and suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”
Delaware will receive $15,861,160 as part of the latest funding bock, including:
• $7,588,841 for Community Development Block Grants;
• $4,850,255 for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program;
• $1,382,343 for the Recovery Housing Program;
• $688,495 for Emergency Solutions Grants; and
• $1,351,226 for Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS.
In addition to these grants, Delaware will also receive $722,000 from NeighborWorks America. NeighborWorks is a public network of more than 250 local and regional partners that brings together local residents, business leaders, and local governments to help valuable local nonprofits ensure their communities thrive.
Those funds will be distributed to the following NeighborWorks organizations:
• $248,000 for Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware Inc.
• $474,000 for the National Council on Agricultural Life and Labor Research Fund Inc.
“Up and down the state, Delaware continues to face a housing crisis,” said Carper. “This funding will help Delawareans most in need have access to safe, affordable housing, which is a major part of strengthening our families and communities as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
“Every single American deserves access to dignified, clean, affordable housing, and this new grant will help us get closer to that goal,” Coons said. “As a former county executive, I know firsthand that federal funds and local decisionmakers are the best way to solve the needs of individual communities, whether that’s building new housing, addressing homelessness, or repairing the damage of redlining and historic housing injustices. These funds will help create homeowners and, in turn, stronger neighborhoods and communities.”
“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing is a human right and no person in Delaware should have to worry about whether or not they will have a roof over their head at night,” said Blunt Rochester. “Today’s announcement of nearly $16 million in federal funding from HUD for several Delaware housing-focused organizations will be instrumental in addressing some of the most pressing housing needs impacting people and communities across the state. I look forward to continuing to work at the federal level with Sen. Carper and Sen. Coons to deliver more affordable housing opportunities, strengthen homeless services, and make our communities safer in Delaware.”
For a full breakdown of the HUD funding distributed to every community, click here, visit https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/comm_planning/budget/fy23. For more information on NeighborWorks, including a full network directory, visit https://www.neighborworks.org/Our-Network/Network-Directory.