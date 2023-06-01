U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) announced recently that he will not seek another six-year senate term in 2024, opening the door to a contested election next year. In doing so, Carper offered a “passing of the torch” to U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) with his endorsement of her potential candidacy.
Accolades for Carper’s nearly 50 years of service to the country poured in last week. Over Memorial Day weekend, the senator also noted that he’s the last remaining senator to have served in the Vietnam War.
“This Memorial Day is a special one for our nation, because it marks the 50th commemoration of the Vietnam War,” wrote Carper. “And it means something special to my own family. … I am currently the last Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate.”
He noted that he has spent time at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall and that there are 58,000 names etched into the black granite surface to commemorate the fallen.
Carper was a U.S. Navy flight officer who saw three tours of duty in Vietnam, serving from 1968 to 1973.
President Joe Biden — formerly Delaware’s senior senator, and who convinced Carper to run for elective office in the early 1980s — provided a tribute upon learning of the decision Carper made to not seek another term:
“For nearly 50 years, I have had the privilege of calling Tom Carper my friend, my trusted colleague, and my elected representative,” wrote Biden. “Over the years, Tom and I often rode the train together, getting to Washington early in the morning, and back to Wilmington late at night. I personally witnessed his tireless dedication to the people of Delaware. And I continue to admire his sincere commitment to forging consensus across the aisle in order to get things done.”
“Every part of the state of Delaware is better off because of Tom’s devoted service. As state treasurer, representative, as governor and as U.S. senator, Tom’s steady leadership has made an indelible impact on the state,” said the president.
One person who witnessed the arc of the senator’s service is Center for Inland Bays Executive Director Christophe Tulou, who has been with Carper every step of the way.
“I served alongside then-Rep. Tom Carper for 10 years when he was in the House of Representatives,” recalled Tulou at a recent interview with the Coastal Point. “I served along with Gov. Carper for five-and-a-half years during his gubernatorial administration, including as the Secretary of DNREC. Finally, I served as a staff member and chief counsel for Sen. Tom Carper for the past five years, from 2017 to 2022.”
“For half of my 40 years of federal service, or 20 years total, I worked for Tom Carper in my professional career,” said Tulou, who became CIB executive director last year after a national search and started in his role there on Jan. 9.
Of Carper’s impact locally, Tulou said, “Delaware, Sussex County and, indeed, our nation and the globe will lose one of the most ardent and effective environmental champions with the retirement of our senior U.S. senator, Tom Carper. He’s not just passionate about this world we’ve inherited, he’s dedicated to passing along a livable and awe-inspiring planet to coming generations.”
“As they like to say in Congress, he ‘walks the walk.’ Over his nearly 50 years of elected service, he has had a hand in strengthening virtually every bedrock federal environmental law on the books: the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Endangered Species Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Superfund, and so many more. As a result, our air, water and land here in Sussex are healthier, our lives more productive and our families safer,” noted Tulou who worked on several of these pieces of legislation.
“And yet, he’d be the first to say, ‘Our job is not done.’ And over recent years, he has led the charge to vastly increase our investment in green energy, reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and build our resilience to rising seas, catastrophic storms, rising temperatures and other ravages of an already changing climate,” Tulou noted.
“And, from a very Sussex perspective, he was the father of the Center for the Inland Bays, having signed as governor the law establishing the Center in 1994. As a result, we have this dedicated and credible institution doing the science and working with its multitude of partners to protect, restore and sustain this coastal treasure.”
Carper was first elected in 1982, defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas B. Evans Jr., a Republican. Although a freshman representative at that time, Carper remained in the National Guard following a distinguished Naval aviation career in which he advanced to the rank of captain. Carper met and married his wife, Martha, in 1985, Tulou noted.
“It’s been a great partnership between Tom and Martha,” Tulou said, “and he’s also enjoyed a great professional and political partnership with President Joe Biden.”
Carper is chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works committee, which has brought needed funding to Sussex County and special program dollars through the National Estuaries Program to the CIB.
On a side note, Tulou last week also mentioned a new living-shorelines project the CIB is undertaking with the Town of Bethany Beach, which is presently in the design phase.
“We are facing the broader challenge of coastal resilience now, and the additional challenge of marsh migration in the region.”
Tulou said blue crab counts are going up in the Inland Bays and the catches are much higher for watermen and families working the bays with crab pots.