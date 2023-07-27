Last Friday morning, July 21, around 7:20 a.m., cell phones and electronic devices went off in unison in a cacophony of sound alerts that a Tornado Warning was in effect for Southern Sussex County. Rumors circulated that a funnel cloud or circular cyclonic cloud formation was heading toward Route 1 (Coastal Highway), and may have been sighted.
The ominous skies, gray to nearly-black, seemed to gather in a circuitous motion. However, according to Sussex County Emergency Operations, there was no funnel cloud and “no tornado was confirmed in our region last Friday.”
“Sometimes, we get these atmospheric rotation events that turn up in the upper atmosphere and on our radar,” said Sussex County Office of Emergency Management Director Joe Thomas from the emergency operations center in Georgetown. “People were asked to shelter in place for a very short time, but there was no tornado here. We had no official sightings nor wind damage.”
Coincidentally, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney, Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall and Thomas were all joined together Friday morning at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center to highlight how individuals can prepare themselves, their homes and their families for severe weather this hurricane season.
“As climate change continues to fuel more intense hurricane seasons, it’s critical for families and businesses to have emergency preparedness plans in place,” said Carper, chairman of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee. “We must address the threat of climate change and invest in more resilient infrastructure.
“It is never too early to prepare for severe weather and the many impacts,” he added. “This is the most amazing weather I have ever seen in my lifetime. We just had the hottest week ever on record. I watched the Tour de France bicycle racing, and they had to postpone certain stages because the pavement was literally melting. Sea-level rise (SLR) is going to continue to be a big issue for us here in Delaware.”
“We are now seeing sustained daily temperatures of 110 degrees in the southwest,” he said.
FEMA and DEMA administrators provided very practical tips, a tour of the emergency operations center across from the Sussex County airport, and even shared a visit with 911 operators in action, taking emergency calls.
FEMA’s Criswell said, “I am happy to be here and bring our thought leaders and partners together from county, state and federal responders. We are aligned on severe weather events.”
“The tornado warnings today are just another example,” she said, of the importance of training together.
DEMA’s Schall recalled the tornado in Laurel earlier this year, which caused massive damage to that town and surrounding rural areas, killing one person.
“It only takes one storm,” he warned. “In Laurel, it was a massive tornado with a 30-mile path that caused damage across the state.”
“We have to be ready,” said Schall. “People need the tools to be able to take action and we, as emergency responders, can fill in the gaps.”
Five tips DEMA recommends:
• Have a “go kit” ready in case of emergency evacuations;
• Check on your homeowners’ or renters’ insurance policy. FEMA and DEMA “may not be able to make you whole again,” without an active private policy;
• Heed the warnings. Even that morning, people needed to seek shelter, in case the emergency was real;
• Know your evacuation zone;
• Check on your family and make sure you have a meeting place and a family evacuation plan for weather events or natural disasters.
“Hurricanes are not just coastal events,” added Criswell. “These storms like Hurricane Ida are intensifying very rapidly. It went from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane — and that gives our emergency manager less time to react.”
She said that Tropical Storm Ida then “traipsed its way across the U.S. It goes beyond storm surge, and this system stayed over land.”
Additional tips from FEMA:
• Have a communications plan about where you are going to meet; cellular services may quickly be wiped out by hurricanes;
• Know where your evacuation zone is and know exactly where you are going;
• How will you find trusted information? Follow the instructions of local public safety officials since they will have the latest information;
• Follow your weather application on your phone or television. Weather can change very rapidly so watch for the updates;
• The media is very helpful in communicating and alerts the public early;
• Prepare a plan by going to FEMA or preparede.org. The Delaware prepare site offers a template to build an emergency plan.
Sussex EOC handles hundreds of calls a day
The modern Sussex County Emergency Operations Center handles on average 350 calls to the 911 center daily, aggregating response from the Delaware State Police (DSP), EMS and County and local volunteer fire companies.
“In the summer months, it goes up to 500 to 550 calls per day,” said Thomas.
“We are doing 125,000 calls per year here,” he noted. “We actually dispatch about 100,000 calls for citizen services every year.”
Thomas suggested citizens take advantage of SMART 911 “and create a safety profile.” The service can link cell phone call back to information and personal data, and “your profile shows up when you call us immediately on our computers. When you are panicked in an emergency, you may forget vital details.”
Thomas also suggested an application called PulsePoint, which provides geocaching and geolocation to give CPR assistance to somebody who is suffering a coronary event. According to the company, “PulsePoint is creating informed communities. PulsePoint is a 911-connected mobile app that allows users to view and receive alerts on calls being responded to by fire departments and emergency medical services.”
“All of our first responders in Sussex County have computers in their cars,” said Thomas. “We are world-accredited here for emergency medical response, and our first response just received a national accreditation as well.”
Just then, a call came in to the emergency operations center. It was a Code 93 — a request for an ambulance.
“There is a psychological emergency right here in Georgetown on East Market Street,” said the 911 operator, Tara. She decided to dispatch both police and EMS to the scene to help the person in distress.