Yuppy Puppy, a Bethany Beach shop for the enjoyment of dogs and those who treasure them, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
A free public celebration is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in the 700-square-foot store, at 123 Garfield Parkway, Suite 6, on the deck of Lighthouse Station. Refreshments will be sponsored by Justin Noble of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty, and there will be swag bags and raffles.
Guests can get free photographs of their dogs, with or without the accompanying human, taken by Vanilla Skies Photography in Millsboro, if they contribute cash, purchase from Yuppy Puppy or donate an item from the wish list of the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus.
From all sales made that day, 10 percent will be donated to that SPCA, owner Jamie Idzi said.
Yuppy Puppy opened in 2002, and Idzi started working there, for the original owner, in 2004, when she was 17. In 2007, she was able to purchase the business with the help of her parents and has been catering to dogs since, selling trendy collars, toys for gnawing, treats, busy-boxes, plant-based flea and tick spray, and gifts, including cocktail napkins, glassware, hats, boxers, T-shirts, candles, blankets and socks with the names of dog breeds on them.
“Our store motto is ‘For dogs and their people.’ Our main focus is U.S.-produced goods, all natural and organic, to optimize dogs’ health and wellness,” she said.
Idzi and her husband, Schuyler Hannum, lost their 13-year-old black Lab, Reed, in November 2020, “making an already very tough year even harder,” she said.
“I adopted him from Brandywine SPCA in 2010, when he was 3. He was my first dog as an adult and my very best boy. We miss him every day, and Brandywine SPCA will always hold a special place in my heart,” Idzi said.
Her husband, a master carpenter, will be helping her run the store this summer. She credited him, and her father, Mike Idzi, for fashioning the shelves and tables to display the store’s goods, and also praised her staff.
“Bobbi Stettner-Eaton, affectionately known as ‘Dr. Pancake,’ serves free pancakes to the dogs every Sunday morning from Memorial Day to Labor Day, at 9 a.m. That has been a Bethany Beach tradition since 2004,” she said, adding that the dogs dig the hotcakes, especially when they’re topped with blueberries, cheese or chicken.
“Store manager Riley Craney, a junior marketing student at Salisbury University, joined the team in May 2021 and quickly became a huge asset to the company, with her outgoing personality, kind spirit and eagerness to learn and grow. Andi Wade was our store manager for eight years. She relocated to Tennessee in January but still comes back to work a few shifts when she’s in town visiting,” she said.
“Pets are such an integral part of our families and everyday lives. They bring us comfort and joy and enrich our lives. We want to provide them the best possible care and show our love for them,” Idzi said.
“Yuppy Puppy allows your pet to be a part of your vacation, whether you bring them along or not. Like a frozen custard from Dickey’s, a new T-shirt from Bethany Surf Shop or a tub of popcorn from Fisher’s, a stop at Yuppy Puppy has become a yearly tradition for all dog lovers in Bethany,” she said.