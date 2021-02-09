With the new round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, commonly called PPP 2.0, now fully open, WSFS Bank has partnered with ACAP & The Loan Source to offer new or second draw PPP 2.0 loans to any eligible small business or community organization that wishes to apply, bank representatives noted this week. No prior WSFS relationship is required, they said.
“This partnership was built to facilitate a streamlined process to help all eligible businesses, including those hardest hit by the pandemic and those previously ineligible, get the funds they need, backed by the support of a service that has secured more than $4.7 billion for more than 35,000 businesses to date.”
Businesses do not need to be a current WSFS customer to apply for PPP 2.0. Businesses can begin applying at https://www.theloansource.com/partners/wsfs/, and more information can be found at https://www.wsfsbank.com/help-guidance/covid-19#cares-business.