Locally owned design company iKANDE has been recovering since the onset of COVID-19, but owner Damien Golden said she is very thankful.
“Our creative team has worked really hard this year to meet our clients’ growing demands. And even though we’re celebrating 15 years, we are still learning plenty — from better communication skills to help clients be even more competitive in today’s ever-changing market, to honing our processes, to cultivating creative campaigns that gain sales. The best reward, though, is seeing our customers meet their goals — from large to small. We’re grateful for the projects and the high value our clients place on us.”
Golden was laid off from her position at a mid-sized advertising agency in 2006, at a time when layoffs were also impacting thousands of other Americans. She said she decided to embrace a new chapter in her career. With a background in graphic design, advertising and marketing, and with the support of her family, she was positioned to embark on entrepreneurship.
She started with small design jobs and then provided more services as her reputation grew. By 2009, her husband, Ron Golden, joined her, and they built iKANDE Advertising into a multi-faceted and profitable woman-owned virtual advertising agency by 2012. The company’s 15th anniversary serendipitously falls within a giving thanks month, she noted, adding that the iKANDE team also has plenty to appreciative all year long.
To celebrate 15 years, iKANDE will unveil 15 days of freebies the second half of November. People can follow @ikandeAdvertising on Facebook as the surprises are revealed each day. In addition, as iKANDE also greatly values efforts to support the community, Golden said, they will share their favorite local businesses throughout the week leading up to Shop Local Saturday.
For additional information, contact Damien Golden at (302) 727-0071 or visit https://ikande.com.