Allan Sanders, a 59-year-old certified public account from Owings Mills, Md., recently purchased five Mega Millions tickets using Quick Pick from Super G #389 in Millville. When he checked his tickets a few days later, he was surprised to find that one of them matched four numbers and the Megaball, making him a $10,000 winner for the July 29 drawing.
“It’s always great to see our players take home sizeable cash prizes,” said Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery. “Congratulations to Mr. Sanders on his $10,000 win.”
Sanders said he likes to play Delaware Lottery Draw Games any time he visits Millville. He usually purchases one Mega Millions ticket at a time, using Quick Pick, but on this particular visit, decided to try his luck with five. When Sanders realized he had, in fact, gotten lucky to the tune of $10,000, he said his first reaction was, “Wow!”
“It really made my day. I’m planning on getting some gifts for my kids and grandkids to celebrate,” said Sanders.
The winning numbers from the July 29 drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67. The Megaball number was 14 and the Megaplier number was 2X.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The current estimated annuity jackpot is $36 million dollars. Mega Millions costs $2 per game. Mega Millions with Megaplier costs $3 per game.
Sanders claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on Aug. 3.