There were plans for an anniversary gala on June 1, a happy observance of 75 years in a businesses now run by the fourth generation of Wilguses.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker signed a proclamation to honor the successful company. There were plans for a float in the Bethany Beach Fourth of July Parade. Tokens of appreciation were assembled, ready to give away, and the invitation list was written, with guests including government officials, representatives from The Hartford — a company that has been with Wilgus since its inception — and good customers, including Coastal Point newspaper.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of those plans, pushing them into 2021.
“We weren’t able to celebrate our anniversary this year, but for a business to be in existence 75 years is certainly an honor and a privilege, to have a legacy of four generations,” said David Wilgus, who owns Wilgus Associates with his brother, Michael.
“My father always said, ‘The first generation starts a business, the second generation builds it and third generation runs it into the ground,’” Wilgus said, laughing.
“But we are in the fourth generation now, and we all get along. We’ve been able to keep it going. We are very blessed,” he said.
In the beginning, his grandfather, William F. Wilgus Jr., worked for an insurance company called Truitt & Steelman in Dagsboro. An intelligent man who graduated from Goldey–Beacom College in Wilmington, he handled the books for the small agency and was eventually able to buy it, on June 1, 1945. (Interestingly, the company also sold chicken feed and supplies.)
The agency was moved to Bethany Beach. The senior Wilgus owned a bowling alley at Second Street and the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, and the insurance company was operated out of the porch of that building.
His son, Gerald, who is David and Michael’s father, started working in the insurance business in 1956, and Gerald’s brother, Donald, joined in 1959. In 1966, the brothers divided duties, with Gerald on the real estate side and Donald managing insurance.
The company — first called Wilgus Insurance and now Wilgus Associates Inc. — was moved to Ocean View, near Lord Baltimore Elementary School, then to the present location, in Bethany Beach, in 1966.
In 1972, summer rentals were added, and in 1982, property management became the fourth leg of the business.
From 1970 to 1985, the Bethany Beach office building was added onto seven times to accommodate staff working in the four divisions, David Wilgus explained.
An office opened in Lewes in 1990, and a new, larger building was constructed there in 2006, on Savannah Road. There was also an office in Georgetown from 1990 to 2015.
Michael Wilgus joined the company in 1981. David and Melanie joined in 1985 and 1988, respectively. In 2005, Michael and David Wilgus bought the business interests of Gerald and Melanie, making Michael the president and David secretary-treasurer. In 2008, Tim Hill was named vice president, though he has since died.
There are 45 employees, including David Wilgus’ sons, Seth and Derek, who joined this summer, his niece Kylie and her husband, Chris Givens, plus another 15 who work part-time.
The company has thousands of clients, including 8,000 insurance customers, landlords, tenants and scores of unit owners.
“They come from all over. We have folks not only from here, but from Connecticut, New York for rentals, folks from Philadelphia, Washington, Virginia, people who have homes here at the beach that we’re insuring for them, selling them, managing for them,” David Wilgus said.
“Wilgus Associates remains one of the most progressive service-oriented firms in Sussex County,” he said, adding that he and his brother learned from their father and through their own experience that “the key to a successful business is the dedication and hard work of its employees and the loyalty and trust of its many customers.”
“Satisfying customers is the basis of a business,” he said. “It has worked well. We’re able to keep our customers happy.”