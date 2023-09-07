Improving your credit score should be a priority. Your score could affect several items, including the interest rate when purchasing a home or purchasing a vehicle, and the premium on insurance policies. First, I would pay down any credit card or revolving debt quickly. By paying down credit card debt, this will increase the amount available and increase your credit score, as 30 percent of your credit score is based on the availability of your revolving debt.
Secondly, do not miss a payment. Establish automatic payments on your credit cards, mortgages and installment loans. One late payment over 30 days could reduce your score by 100 points or more. Late payments could negatively affect your credit score for several years. It is extremely important to pay everything on time.
Lastly, for individuals with no credit score, I recommend a small CD-secured loan to establish a credit score. A recent customer had no credit and was unable to obtain a loan. After 6 months, this individual had a credit score over 700 points. I recommend pulling a free credit report annually from Transunion, Equifax or Experian. Visit myfico.com for more information on how to improve your credit score.
Guidance for what lenders allow to be used for obtaining a credit score has been expanding in an effort to help borrowers — in particular, first-time homebuyers. So, in addition to traditional credit from credit cards, student loans, car loans and mortgages, other non-traditional items are being allowed toward measuring a borrower’s credit responsibility.
As a mom, I worked with my son early on giving him guidance to establish good credit and encouraged him to open two credit cards while he was in college. I explained the mechanics of a credit card and told him to only use the card if he was able to pay it in full by the payment due date. The cards did not have high credit limits, which was not important to how the credit scoring works, so he took out one card that had a $500 line and a second card that had an $800 credit limit. And, thankfully, he followed my advice and, today, his score is in the 800s and higher than mine! Yikes!
This puts him in a great position to buy his first home, since credit score can have a positive impact to available loan products and best rates!
Your credit score is a major factor in determining your eligibility for mortgage qualification. The higher your credit score, the better your interest rate. Your credit score also will determine what loan programs you are eligible for. Here are a few tips to improve your credit score:
• Make sure that you pay all of your bills on time.
• Limit your credit utilization. For instance, if you have a credit card with a limit of $1,000 and your balance is $250, then your utilization rate is 25 percent. The higher your utilization rate, the more your credit score is negatively impacted.
• Keep your credit cards open once you have paid them off.
• Become an authorized user on someone else’s credit card. You can benefit from their good financial habits.
• If you have little or no credit history, take out a small loan with a bank or credit union.
• Fix delinquencies. If you have collections and/or charge-offs, try to get them paid or enter into a repayment agreement with the creditor.
• Be sure to contact a reputable lender that can pull your credit and counsel you on improving your score so you can become a homeowner.