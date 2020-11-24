Due to increased need for holiday donations to local food banks, Weis Markets this week announced a special holiday edition of its Fight Hunger campaign.
Through the end of the year, customers will have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher at checkout to help support families in need in their community.
“We’re launching our Fight Hunger program for the second time this year due to the tremendous increase in food bank demand throughout our markets in seven states,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “This is a difficult and challenging time for many families in the communities we serve. We’re grateful to our customers and associates for their support of our program and look to finish strong in the coming weeks.”
Earlier in 2020, Weis Markets and its associates worked with customers to generate more than $1.3 million in combined customer and corporate donations for local food banks. Since 2008, Weis Markets has raised more than $3.8 million through the Fight Hunger campaign and has supplemented customers’ generosity with company donations.
Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including the Food Bank of Delaware.