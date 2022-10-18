Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping & Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. It was both Water Lili’s first win in the competition and the first year Water Lili received a nomination.
Nominees, finalists and winners of the contest are chosen by readers through an online poll, where members of the public can cast their vote for the businesses deserving of recognition in their community.
Lili Oller, the owner and founder of Water Lili, said, “It was a magnanimous surprise when we were first nominated and we asked everybody to vote. I’ve never won anything from this magazine before, so when we found out we won, it was euphoria!”
Water Lili has been open for six years in Bethany Beach and has a second location in Ocean View that launched in the spring of 2020.
Oller said she is especially proud of earning the title because her small business’s mission is to encourage women to break boundaries in their look, express their authentic selves through fashion, and renew their confidence by embracing their own personal style. She attributed the win to her clientele and the community of women who support Water Lili on a daily basis.
“The amount of people that voted, supported us, and shared it on their pages on social media was mind blowing. It is a community that supports us and, in return, I appreciate each and every one of them because a lot of them have become friends and family,” stated Oller. “It’s something that you just don’t see in the big-box stores. It’s very personal.”
Water Lili’s workforce is made up of local women who were recruited from Water Lili’s customers. The company’s social media platforms prefer to feature real women — often customers or women of all ages who live in the tri-state area — as their models, and their live streaming events on Facebook feature Bethany Beach businesses and local sites, affiliating the Water Lili brand with the Bethany Beach community.
Growing up in Panama, Oller said she dreamed of one day starting her own business selling women’s fashion in a coastal town. She previously owned and operated the Tiger Lili chain of clothing stores, and handpicks merchandise for her store that embodies her own personal journey to express her authentic self through fashion. She said she’s obsessed with curating beautiful things and loves bold colors, and credited her flair to her Latina heritage. She’s a mother to four children and her bulldog Gidget, the Water Lili mascot.