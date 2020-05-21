The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce this week announced the grand opening of Vogue on 24 Salon & Spa.
“Vogue on 24 is set to be a popular destination for bringing the most stylish and trendy beauty services to the Long Neck community and beyond,” Chamber representatives said. “Local business owners Brandon and Darren Tatum-Poole have opened their second salon, which provides state of the art trending hair designs, skincare, massage therapy and many other services.”
For more information or to reserve an appointment time, call (302) 947-5667. They are open and operating currently by appointment only due to the COVID-19 circumstances. Additional information about Vogue on 24 Salon & Spa and its services can be found on their website at www.Vogueon24.com or by visiting their Facebook page.