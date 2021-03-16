The 2021 Coastal Sussex Career & Job Fair, hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held virtually on April 14.
The job fair seeks to connect job candidates interested in seasonal and part-time jobs, volunteer and internship opportunities, or full-time careers with the Coastal Sussex business community. Businesses will be recruiting for seasonal and part-time jobs, semi-retired or retired adults for part-time employment and full-time career opportunities in Coastal Sussex County.
Registration for jobseekers and candidates is free. Jobseekers should check the Chamber of Commerce website at www.thequietresorts.com or the Chamber’s Facebook for more information.
Businesses and non-profits who are hiring can participate by registering online. The cost to participate for Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce members is $50; for non-member organizations, the cost is $150.
Participating businesses receive:
- A virtual booth dedicated to their business/organization that includes their logo (logo provided by participant) and a listing on the event site.
- Ability to post all open positions.
- Ability to accept online applications and résumés from jobseekers.
- Ability to “virtually staff” their booth during a predetermined time frame, to video or text chat with candidates; and
- Training and support from BFACC staff and virtual job fair platform, Easy Virtual Fair.
The Job Fair booth will be open for candidate registrations for up to 30 days prior to and after the event.
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber will provide marketing via social media, print and radio advertising, as well a direct reach to local area high schools, community colleges and universities.
Businesses can register at https://business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/2021-coastal-sussex-career-job-fair-business-application-21909 through March 31. If a business or non-profit would like additional information, they can contact Fred Thomas at (302)539-2100, ext. 116, or via e-mail at membership@thequietresorts.com.