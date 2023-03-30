By Kerin Magill
Staff Reporter
The Millville Barbershop, where generations of local gents have gone for a fresh look, recently got a spiff-up of its own.
The 400-square-foot shop, tucked in next to Millville Pet Shop on Route 26, still bears its familiar blue-siding exterior. But stepping into the shop now is an entirely new experience. Gone are the 1970s-vintage paneled walls and worn flooring. Now, the shop is more Starship Enterprise than wood-paneled station wagon.
The walls are now a soft gray, with coordinating LVT flooring. The showpiece, though, is a new lighting system on the ceiling, with interconnected hexagons that make the space feel much larger than it is. New, sleek fixtures and storage pieces complete the look.
“We ripped it down to the studs,” owner Paul Cusimano said.
In addition to the visible changes, he said adding insulation where there had been none before will be a welcome change, especially during the warmer months. Gone are the days, he said, when a window air conditioner unit struggled to cool the shop down in the mid-summer heat.
Still in place are the four barber chairs, some of which have graced the shop since its beginnings in the 1970s. Cusimano said the chairs will eventually be replaced — although he said he will keep one: the chair his grandfather, Jim Vardoulakis, used when he owned the shop.
Since his grandfather’s death in 2017, Cusimano has run the barbershop. Having graduated from the Delaware Learning Institute of Cosmetology in Dagsboro in 2016, he admits he didn’t always have aspirations of following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
“I never wanted to be a barber,” he said, even with the strong family ties to the profession.
In addition to his grandfather, his mom, Jamie Cusimano, was a longtime barber.
“It was always part of my life,” he said. It’s in my gene pool.”
Nevertheless, he pursued other fields, including taking criminal justice classes at Delaware Tech.
As Cusimano got older, he said, he began to consider the profession.
“I realized I had a great opportunity” to join the family business. From a purely practical standpoint, he said, job security is strong, because “people are always going to need a haircut.”
What he didn’t expect was the way he felt about the human aspect of being a barber. Getting to know his customers on a personal level has been hugely satisfying, Cusimano said.
He takes pride in the shop’s slogan, “The best little barbershop at the beach since 1970,” and said he enjoys being part of the community. Adding his friend and barber school classmate, Victor Hernandez, to the staff has brought a new dimension to the shop, Cusimano said.
Hernandez’ specialty is “hair art” — which can involve cutting intricate designs into a haircut. “He does amazing designs,” Cusimano said, whether it be a logo for a favorite sports team or “a picture you pulled off of Google,” Hernandez can recreate it.
When the two met in barber school, Cusimano said, he realized he wanted to learn from Hernandez, and along the way, the two became friends.
“I’ve been cutting hair since I was 13,” Hernandez said.
The journey from student to shop owner has been satisfying and challenging, said Cusimano.
“I thought I knew what I was doing from the start,” he said. “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”
With the addition of Hernandez, and the new look for the barbershop, Cusimano said he feels ready for many more years in the business.
“I’m always trying to get better,” he said.
Another recent addition to the business involved the opening of a shop in Bishopville, Md., under his ownership. Including Hernandez and himself, he now has a staff of six — five in Millville and one full-time barber in the Bishopville shop.
Cusimano said that with Hernandez on his team and with his mom still on board, helping him to fine-tune the business, he feels “lucky to be here.”
The Millville Barbershop is located at 35147 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26). The phone number for the shop is (302) 539-3413.