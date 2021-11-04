Garth Enterprises announced this week the addition of Franklyn Van Dam of Bridgeville to its team. Van Dam was previously in the U.S..Army before joining the New Jersey Carpenters Union, and later began his own company, building everything from houses to Wendy’s restaurants and retail build-out in the Bronx area of New York City and the surrounding New Jersey area.
“Although he is capable of being a hands-on field superintendent working with both wood framing and metal studs, Frank will focus on estimating and helping our existing staff as needed,” representatives said. “Frank is a team player and will help with many of the daily functions for Garth Enterprises as needed. He is a Master Carpenter, but he is not being hired to drive nails. He is capable of running a carpentry crew, but (along with his estimating duties) he is projected to start crews on new projects, complete layout and check on his crews multiple times a day to allow our existing crew leaders to focus on their already very heavy workloads.”