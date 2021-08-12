Business owners trying to determine how many of their employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus have the wellness of their staff in mind, as well as the safety of customers.
So, to encourage the unvaccinated to get the protective shot, some business owners are offering incentives, including bonuses of $150 to $200, said Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, during a small-business update on the Zoom platform this week.
Other incentives being offered by some employers include extra days of paid vacation, gift cards and rewards.
“There are lots of creative things going on here, because we know getting more people vaccinated is the way to defeat the coronavirus variant and fully open as close to normal as possible,” Bradley said during the Monday, Aug. 9, session.
Asked if an employer is violating the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) if he asks an employee if he is vaccinated, Bradley referred employers to human resources experts.
Concerning the lack of employees that businesses currently need, Bradley said the country has never experienced such a shortage. In many places — especially resort towns — businesses rely on foreign workers to come to the United States on J-1 student visas and work for the summer, but not many are being admitted into the United States this summer, he said. He suggested hiring those who were formerly incarcerated.
Bradley and Deputy Assistant Secretary Tom West of the Office of Tax Policy in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, also talked about how small-business owners can benefit from two updates to federal programs aimed at helping businesses respond to the pandemic.
The Biden Administration is expanding its tax credit for employers who offer paid time off for employees who leave work to get vaccinated. Also, the Small Business Administration is streamlining loan forgiveness through the Paycheck Protection Program “by opening a new online portal that may simplify the forgiveness process for some borrowers,” Bradley said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Congress created a tax credit for non-profit and for-profit businesses with fewer than 500 employees, so they could continue to pay employees who were sick from COVID, recovering, had to get tested or were caring for a family member. That tax credit still exists. The Biden Administration extended it to now also offer the credit for employees who need time off to take family members, or someone in their households, to get vaccinated.
It is the same credit that existed before, with additional reasons to claim it, he said, explaining that the business owner pays the employee, then claims that pay as a credit against payroll taxes.
West said that, under the American Rescue Plan, the credit is available for small-business employers with 500 or fewer employers. He said that, for up to 80 hours that a business gives an employee off, that employer can recover wages up to $500 per day, up to $5,000 in tax credits.
Also, if an employer gives time off to someone providing care, the Paid Leave Credit can provide the employer up to two-thirds of the salary paid, up to $200 per day, per employee.
“This is all about incentivizing employers to give time off to handle the coronavirus situation … and those employers are benefitting,” he said.
West emphasized that where employees are vaccinated, coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are fewer.
Small businesses struggling to navigate federal, state and local programs designed to help them can get help from the Chamber of Commerce, West said.