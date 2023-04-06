On Friday, March 17, Turtle Beach Café in Bethany Beach hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new renovations and reopening. The celebration included refreshments along with friends, fellow Chamber members and community members.
Turtle Beach Café is designed as a relaxed beach café overlooking the ocean in Bethany Beach that offers coffee, breakfast, sandwiches, bowls, soups, salads and more. Food is available to go or to enjoy at the café and on their boardwalk patio.
To learn more about Turtle Beach Café, visit turtlebeachcafe.com or call (302) 616-1036.