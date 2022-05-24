Turnstone Custom Homes of Rehoboth Beach was named the “Delaware Custom Home Builder of the Year” and received six other awards at the 30th annual Regal Awards ceremony, sponsored by the Builders & Remodelers Association of Delaware (BRAD).
Regal Awards winners are determined by an independent panel of Pennsylvania-based industry experts chosen by BRAD to ensure each winner is professionally judged without bias.
Other awards received by Turnstone included: Sussex County Custom Home Builder of the Year; Best Luxury Custom Home 2,001-3,000 Sq.Ft. over $400,000.00, Chalet Moderno (341 Hickman Street); Best Residential Addition/Alteration over $50,000.00, Poolvue (529 School Lane); Project Manager of the Year, Morgan Garms; Selections/Operations Coordinator of the Year, Lisa Newnom; Superintendent of the Year, Branden Cottingham.
“It’s wonderful to receive awards for our custom homes and renovations, but I am most gratified by the recognition of three of our associates for their personal accomplishments,” said Turnstone CEO Harvey Ryan. “We are blessed to have true professionals in every role, and the results they produce for our clients have been appropriately recognized by our peers,” he added.
“Our custom home by Turnstone is awesome! The beautiful design and comfortable living spaces are just as we imagined. We are so pleased to have chosen Turnstone to build our dream home,” said Chalet Moderno Homeowners Charles Vila and Joseph Melloni.
“Turnstone was instrumental in helping us achieve our dream of a backyard oasis in keeping with the Rehoboth Beach vibe,” said Tim Leary and Debra Weinreich, owners of Poolvue. “We were very lucky to work with Harvey Ryan and his team; they handled everything for us in a professional and timely manner.”