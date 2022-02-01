Turnstone Custom Homes of Rehoboth Beach has won a “Best of Houzz” award for customer service on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design. The design-build firm, which is celebrating their 18th year, was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.7 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
This is the 10-year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards program. Badges are awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro’s overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2021. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
“Best of Houzz 2022” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. The badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.
“We are grateful to receive the Best of Houzz 2022 for customer service. Of the three Houzz Awards, the Customer Service award best defines our mission,” said Turnstone CEO Harvey Ryan. “Thank you to Houzz and our customers. We appreciate this compliment and acknowledgment of our team’s hard work and commitment to our customers.”
“We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing at Houzz. “When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year’s winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we’re pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise.”
People can see more of Turnstone’s work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/turnstonecustomhomes/turnstone-custom-homes.
Turnstone Custom Homes has won Best of Houzz eight times since 2014, including seven times for outstanding customer service. In addition to custom homes, Turnstone is also a home and kitchen renovator.