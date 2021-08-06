After a long day, whether in the sun or on the job, sometimes the last thing anyone wants to think about is making a complicated dinner. The challenge: Figuring out an evening meal that’s not a hassle to prepare, but will please the whole family and the extra guests that come with summer.
Local business owner Danielle Mahon hopes she can help.
Her restaurant, Topsail Steamer, offers a one-of-a-kind takeout experience. With Topsail Steamer’s innovative seafood steam pots, hosting a seafood boil becomes simple and enjoyable. When ordering from Topsail
Steamer, customers fill a “Bay Bucket” with their choice of locally sourced seafood, meats, corn, and potatoes.
Whether it’s clams, crabs, sausage, or scallops you’re craving, Topsail has it all. Once you’ve got your bucket, all that’s left to do at home is to add water or beer and bring it to a boil in order to experience a freshly steamed meal wherever and whenever you want. Paper table coverings and brown butter sauce are also included, encouraging friends and family to dig in.
“It’s really meant to be enjoyed by throwing it out on the table, gathering around and really having fun with it. As much as it’s a fresh, coastal seafood dinner, it’s also a really fun experience.” Mahon says. Topsail’s motto is “They’ve got the pots. You pick the spot.”
Mahon is excited for locals and vacationers alike to visit Topsail Steamer’s newest storefront. In early August, Topsail’s sixth location will open at 98 Garfield Avenue. Centrally located in the heart of the boardwalk, the new location will offer “made-to-order” steam pots daily from noon-8 p.m.
The Bethany Beach store is the latest venture in Mahon’s small-business journey. After a career in sales and raising a family, Mahon knew she wanted to try something different. On a girls’ trip with her mom and sisters in 2016, the idea of Topsail Steamer was born. “My father was a business owner, and I always knew I wanted to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps. I just never exactly knew what that idea was gonna be, until I thought of this,” Mahon shared.
Inspired by the many summers she spent with friends and family on the shore growing up, Mahon aimed to give families an exciting, memorable way to enjoy the coast and its local seafood together. She also wanted to go with an approach that eliminates prep and cleanup, to give her customers more time to enjoy their meals with loved ones. She remembers telling her husband,“I think I want to quit my job, move to the beach, and open a seafood store.”
By 2017, her dream had come true, with their first store opening on Topsail Island in North Carolina. Run by Mahon, daughter Emily, and son Jimmy, Topsail Steamer was a runaway success.
Since then, Mahon and her family have opened several more locations along the East Coast. Currently, Topsail Steamers can be found in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Topsail Island, N.C., Ocean City N.J., Long Beach Island, N.J., and Sea Isle City, N.J. — and now, of course, in Bethany Beach.
After a trip to Bethany last fall, Mahon fell in love with the idea of a location in Delaware. She was delighted by the family-friendly, feel-good environment of the town.“I just knew it was gonna be a good fit,” she recalls.
While many plan on enjoying their seafood feast right here at the beach, sometimes you want the taste of the ocean from somewhere completely different. No matter where you are, Topsail Steamer wants to make sure you can have freshly steamed seafood whenever you want it. Mahon began to ask herself, “If people can’t come to our brick-and-mortar stores, why don’t we figure out a way to ship it to them?”
In early 2020, Topsail Steamer partnered up with Goldbelly to do just that. Goldbelly is an online platform that allows people to order their regional favorites from anywhere in the country. They concentrate on local small businesses and niche offerings. Topsail Steamer’s needs worked perfectly with their business model. Within just a few months, Topsail’s steam pots were being shipped to all 50 states, helping people experience the coast from anywhere.
Whether it’s at the brand-new Bethany Beach location or completely across the country, Mahon encourages people to eat good food with people you love. “Don’t just make a meal, make a memory,” she says.
More information about Topsail Steamer can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and https://topsailsteamer.com/
To order a steam pot shipped to you, visit https://www.goldbelly.com/topsail-steamer.