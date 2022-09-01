TidalHealth representatives this week announced the sudden death of Dr. Harry Anthony, a primary-care physician who practiced in Georgetown.
The 53-year-old father of three died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 27, while vacationing with his family, they said.
Anthony had worked for TidalHealth since 1998, and had served as chief medical officer of TidalHealth Nanticoke and for its primary- and specialty-care offices for the past four years.
Patients can call (302) 297-2587 to transition to Dr. Joseph Karnish, Dr. Maritza Parreno or Jessica Baxter, a nurse practitioner, who are all in the Georgetown office.
Anthony was past president of the TidalHealth Nanticoke Medical Staff, in 2009 and 2010, and a former member of the Executive Committee and Quality Control for the Board of Directors, and had served the healthcare team and providers as credentials chair and department chair for Family Practice.
He is survived by his wife, Thiele, daughters Sam and Ariella, and son Dominic.
Funeral information wasn’t yet complete as of Coastal Point press time this week.
“Dr. Anthony’s leadership and vision were essential during some of the most formative years of TidalHealth Nanticoke,” TidalHealth CEO Steve Leonard stated.
“His contributions to our growth and his dedication to his patients consistently defined what a provider should be to his community,” he said.
Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke, said the doctor was respected, admired and loved by his peers and patients and that he will “always be remembered as a champion of healthcare for our hospital, health system and community.”
“He welcomed every challenge and accepted every offer to help us improve our delivery of care, our quality and outcomes,” she stated.
Anthony was characterized as the “quintessential family physician always putting his patients first,” by Dr. Karin DiBari, president of TidalHealth Medical Partners.
“He was passionate about quality and provided invaluable leadership to the medical group as healthcare has transitioned to a focus on value-based care. Always looking ahead, he encouraged the system to embrace new opportunities to coordinate care for the good of our patients and community.
“His passion for his patients and team along with his positive attitude will be greatly missed by all,” DiBari said.