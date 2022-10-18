Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $585 to Kathy Green of the South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) on Monday, Oct. 10. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of September, per owners Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local non-profits and charities.
“We were happy to select the South Coastal Village Volunteers as our September charity as a new non-profit in our community. SCVV is truly a win-win for our area — a wonderful organization that helps our residents to be able to live in their home independently and at the same time they provide a great opportunity for anyone wishing to volunteer and give back.” said Lindsey.
Lindsey also announced that they have selected the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (www.debreastcancer.org) as their October non-profit.
Tickled Pink offers home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned businesses, small batch enterprises and also made in the U.S. Since 2021, Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $8,640 to local nonprofits.
South Coastal Village Volunteers brings together neighbors helping neighbors in a community of mutual support, to help people live independently in their homes and remain active in the communities for as long as possible. South Coastal Village Volunteers is a branch of Village Volunteers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. For more information, visit www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org.