Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $985 to Santa’s Letters Inc. founders Sean and Kristina Malone on Friday, Sept. 2. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of August per owners Elise Lindsey’ and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“Kristina and Sean Malone are the most generous people in our community and we were thrilled to support Santa’s Letters Inc. for the month of August. Many of our shoppers were familiar with their organization, and those that weren’t asked for more information, so we hope there will be a boost for them with on line donations, too,” said Lindsey.
Lindsey also announced that they had selected the South Coastal Village Volunteers (www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org) as their September non-profit.
Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach offers home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small batch enterprises and also made in the USA. Since 2021 Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $8,640 to local nonprofits.