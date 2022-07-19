Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation of $795 to Colleen Kellner and Annette Reeping with Operation SEAs the Day on Thursday, July 1. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of June, per owners Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“Operation SEAs the Day is an incredible group of volunteers that have hosted military families each September for the last eight years. Due to the pandemic this will be the first beach week since 2019, and Elise and I are thrilled to be a sponsor this year,” said Loftus.
Loftus is a retired veteran himself, having served 23 years in the USAF Reserves.
The business has selected Friends of the South Coastal Library as their July non-profit.
Tickled Pink offers home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small batch enterprises and also made in the U.S. Since 2021 Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $6,245 to local nonprofits.
Operation SEAs the Day is organized and operated as a 501(c)(3) public charity. They host a beach week event for veterans who are recovering from injuries sustained while serving the country, and their families. The annual Warrior Family Beach Week will be held Sept. 6-11 in Bethany Beach. For more information, visit www.operationseastheday.org.