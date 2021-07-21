Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $725 to Kathy Green, executive director of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation Inc., on Monday, July 19. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of June under owners Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“The Justin W. Jennings Foundation Inc./Justin’s Beach House is such an incredible local non-profit, and we are honored to support them. Each week a family is able to enjoy a free stay in a beautiful beach house — what an amazing gift for these families,” said Lindsey.
She also announced that the shop has selected Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org) as their July non-profit beneficiary.
Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach opened its doors in the spring of 2021, offering home décor and gifts. A portion of profits will be donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small batch enterprises and also made in the USA.
Tickled Pink is located at 100 Garfield Parkway, #10, Bethany Beach. For more information, visit www.TickledPinkofBB.com or call (302) 251-8830.
Justin’s Beach House is a respite home offering stays free of charge for families with cancer. Offering time away from doctors and hospitals, Justin’s Beach House is designed to be a place for the family to relax and unwind in Bethany Beach.