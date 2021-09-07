Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose on Sept. 1 presented a donation in the amount of $750 to Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) President Norbert Kraich and Recording Secretary Dick Oliver. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of August, per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“The Friends of the South Coastal Library is an important local non-profit that enhances the library services beyond what would be possible with only Sussex County funding. We are happy to make this contribution to FOSCL,” said Loftus.
Loftus also announced that the business has selected the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition as their fall non-profit.
Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach opened its doors in the spring of 2021, offering home décor and gifts. A portion of profits will be donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the USA.
The Friends of the South Coastal Library is a non-profit, all-volunteer fundraising organization founded in 1988 and dedicated to providing support for the services and resources of South Coastal Library in Bethan Beach. FOSCL raised the money to build the library on Kent Avenue in 1994. In 2006, FOSCL embarked on a capital campaign and in three years raised more than $2 million to expand the South Coastal Library’s to its current size.