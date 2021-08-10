Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $675 to Peggy Dolby, assistant director of development for Delaware Hospice on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of July, per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“Delaware Hospice is a wonderful organization serving our community with compassionate care to individuals and their families. We are more than happy to support Delaware Hospice’s mission through this donation,” said Loftus.
Loftus also announced that the business has selected the Friends of the South Coastal Library (www.foscl.com) as their August non-profit.
Tickled Pink opened its doors in the spring of 2021, offering home décor and gifts. A portion of profits will be donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the USA. Tickled Pink is located at 100 Garfield Parkway, #10, in Bethany Beach. For more information, visit the website at www.TickledPinkofBB.com or call (302) 251-8830.
Delaware Hospice is a licensed non-profit community-based healthcare organization serving the state of Delaware and Pennsylvania’s southern Chester and Delaware counties. Since 1982, they’ve helped more than 105,000 patients and their families thrive in the face of serious illness — regardless of their ability to pay. Their team of experts takes a holistic approach to providing patients and families with care that meets the standards for third-party accreditation by The Joint Commission.