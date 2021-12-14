Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation of $1,150 to the Connie Holdridge, program director for Sussex County, and Meridith Rothstein of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition on Saturday, Dec. 11. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the months of October, November and December, per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition is an important local non-profit and we are happy to make this donation. In addition, we would to thank the community for their support of our mission by shopping in our store and making our first season a success,” said Lindsey.
Tickled Pink opened its doors in the spring of 2021 offering home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned businesses, small-batch enterprises and also made in the U.S.
The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition Inc. began in 1991 as a small group of community volunteers, led by Maureen Lauterbach, who were committed to decreasing the mortality rate of breast cancer in Delaware. In 1997, DBCC became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving to raise awareness of breast health issues in Delaware through outreach, education and support to help facilitate early detection and treatment of breast cancer. DBCC has grown its staff to a combined 17 full-time and part-time employees, and has an office serving citizens in each of the three counties in Delaware.