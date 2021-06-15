Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $500 to Justin Norman, president of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC), on Tuesday, June 8. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop from April and May per owners Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“We are thrilled to be able to share our success with the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company. This organization does amazing work on the behalf of so many volunteers and staff to keep our community safe,” said Loftus.
Loftus also announced they have selected the Justin W. Jennings Foundation Inc (www.justinjennings.org) as their June non-profit.
Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach opened its doors in the spring of 2021, offering home décor and gifts. A portion of profits will be donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the USA.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company was established in 1948. They are a combination department that provides fire/EMS coverage to more than 15 miles of beachfront, as well as communities and assisting neighboring companies. More than 60 volunteers and more than 14 staff work at the BBVFC.
Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach is located at 100 Garfield Parkway, #10, Bethany Beach. Their website is located at www.TickledPinkofBB.com. They can be reached by calling (302) 251-8830.