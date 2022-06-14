Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation in the amount of $750 to Brian Martin, president of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, on Wednesday, June 8. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the months of March, April and May per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company plays a monumental role in our community and we are pleased to share a portion of our profits with them,” said Loftus.
The business has selected Operation SEAs the Day as their June non-profit beneficiary.
Tickled Pink offers home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the USA. Since 2021 Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $5,450 to local nonprofits.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company was established in 1948. They are a combination department that provides fire/EMS coverage to areas along more than 15 miles of beachfront, as well as communities, and assisting neighboring companies. More than 60 volunteers and more than 14 staff work at the BBVFC.